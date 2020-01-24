Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm boys hockey team held its’ teacher appreciation night before their game Friday in the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
It would be the third-ranked Warroad Warriors that put on a lesson, however.
The Warriors scored six goals in the first period as they went on to beat the Bluejackets 6-0.
Coming into the game, Hibbing/Chisholm head coach Justin Tomberlin knew his team was up against a skilled team.
“We knew we had to play a perfect game,” Tomberlin said.
The Warriors struck first just 56 seconds into the game when Luke Johnson got a rebound and got the puck past Hibbing/Chisholm goalie Evan Radovich.
Starting fast has been the norm for Warroad, according to head coach Jay Hardwick.
“We’ve been like that all year,” said Hardwick. “We’ve started well, but sometimes we have a problem where we play a really good first period, then we kind of let up after that.”
Just 39-seconds later, Warroad struck again. This time Anthony Foster scored with assists going to Johnson and Sky Solig.
The Warriors would score two more goals before the halfway point of the first period.
Owen Meeker gave his team a three-goal lead, then Johnson would get his second of the game at the 7:15 mark.
Tomberlin thought Warroad was able to get too comfortable in the Hibbing/Chisholm zone.
“There was no taking away time or space,” Tomberlin said. “We let them do what they wanted to do.”
The Bluejackets would get an opportunity to get on the board after Warroad to a checking-from-behind penalty.
The penalty came with 4:50 left in the first frame, so Hibbing/Chisholm went the rest of the period on the power play.
The Bluejackets finally put some offensive pressure on the Warriors, keeping the puck in Warroad’s zone.
Hibbing/Chisholm tried to get a number of shots on net, but the Warriors stayed in the shooting lanes and most of the shot attempts were blocked.
Hardwick made sure to remind his team they needed to come out just as strong in the second.
“I emphasized to keep going and playing the same way the entire game,” Hardwick said.
Warroad got off to a quick start in the middle frame scoring 49 seconds in, courtesy of Jayson Shaugabay.
The Warriors increased their lead to six goals not long after that first goal when Meeker recorded his second of the game at the 3:42 mark.
Hibbing/Chisholm had a chance to get a goal early in the third period after Warroad took a penalty.
The best chance for the Bluejackets came off the stick of Mitchell Ziemba, who got in close to the Warriors’ goalie, but a glove save was as close as Hibbing/Chisholm would come.
In the third period, the Bluejackets were able to kill off a five-minute penalty thanks to multiple saves from Radovich.
Radovich would finish the game with 37 saves.
Jack Orchard had seven stops.
WHS 4 2 0 — 6
HC 0 0 0 — 0
First Period — 1. WHS, Luke Johnson (Anthony Foster, Vance Kleinschmidt), :56; 2. WHS, Foster (Johnson, Sky Solig), 1:35; 3. WHS, Owen Meeker (Grant Slukynsky), 3:39; 4. WHS, Johnson (Slukynsky, Meeker), 7:15.
Second Period — 5. WHS, Jayson Shaugabay (Slukynsky, Meeker), :49; 6. WHS, Meeker (Cooper Cole), 3:42
Third Period — No scoring
Goalie Saves — Warroad: Jack Orchard 4-3-1—7; Hibbing/Chisholm Evan Radovich 13-9-15—37.
Penalties — Warroad 4-19; Hibbing/Chisholm 3-17.
