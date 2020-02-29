HERMANTOWN – No. 1 seed Proctor dominated Virginia by 35 points in December and had knocked out the Blue Devils in the Section 7AA quarterfinals the last two years.
Virginia wasn’t going to let that happen again as the Rails and Devils faced off once again.
The No. 4-seeded Virginia squad played an intense defensive effort right from the start and hit key shots when needed to upset the top-seeded Rails, 59-57.
“They wanted this so bad,’’ head coach Spencer Aune said. “To lose to that team two years in a row, basically the same team,’’ in the same round. “They didn’t want to go out that way again.’’
“I told them we’re celebrating this one all day. We’ll worry about Wednesday ... we’ll start worrying about that one tomorrow.’’
With the quarterfinal win in hand, the Devils will now take on Pequot Lakes at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at UMD.
The turning point in Saturday’s game came with just under 12 minutes to play and Virginia trailing 41-35. The Devils were in some foul trouble and Erin Haerer had just been helped off the court with an injury.
Virginia beginning firing and hitting from 3-point range as they tied the game 44-44 after the long-range bombs from Anna Fink, Kelsey Squires and Rian Aune all hit nothing but net.
Two free throws from Sam Parendo put Proctor (23-4) back on top, but that would be their last lead of the contest.
Fink and Squires both hit from long range once again to make it 50-46 and Virginia was on top for good.
Proctor made it a two-point game, but Aune proceeded to drive and lay-in a bucket. After a Rails miss, Lexiss Trygg grabbed a rebound and put it back in for a 54-48 advantage.
Sam Pogachnik and the Rails continued to battle back, but Virginia kept hitting their shots, rebounding and playing tough defense.
Baskets from Iverson and Trygg later made it 58-53, while Parendo later answered with a 3-pointer which cut Virginia’s lead to 59-57 with 19.4 seconds to play.
The teams exchanged turnovers late, but a good look in the lane by Proctor bounced off and the Blue Devils were moving on.
As the Virginia fans yelled their approval, the Blue Devil players celebrated the upset win on the court.
Looking back on the comeback from being down 41-35, coach Aune said his club was up to the challenge.
“That’s when Lexi was in foul trouble and we had a smaller lineup in. We said take it hard, kick it out, we’ve got shooters and let them fly – and they let it fly.’’
What was the difference between Saturday’s game and the 35-point loss to Proctor in December?
“We told them after that game that was perfect for us.’’ Aune said his club trailed by just two points at halftime back in December, but proved they could play with Proctor despite a “stinker’’ of a second half.
The big win for Proctor may have affected the Rails adversely for the quarterfinal matchup.
“We told them (the Virginia girls) that makes them think they can do that to us again. We knew they couldn’t,’’ according to Aune, who said his team has improved tremendously since December.
The girls also believe in each other.
“They believe in themselves and it showed. We got down a little bit. We had some foul trouble and man they played well. They kept going. They kept making the right read. They kept hitting the big shot. They kept making the big pass. They got the stops on defense and got the rebounds. Even after we had that late turnover, they didn’t put their heads down. They went in and said we’re going to get this one back, and they did it. I’m so proud of these girls.’’
The Blue Devils gave Proctor everything they could handle in the opening 17 minutes of play as 3-pointers by Halee Zorman and Squires put them up 6-3.
Blocks by Trygg and Iverson helped the Blue Devils control the Rails inside, while Iverson’s bucket down low put Virginia up 8-5.
Proctor’s Liz Frase scored the next four points to give her team its first lead of the day at 9-8. The Devils fell behind 12-8 but came back to tie things up at 15-15 on a pair Trygg buckets inside and another 3-pointer by Zorman.
The Devils continued their tough defense and briefly regained the lead to go up 20-19 after Zorman hit from long range and Haerer hit a pair of free throws.
Proctor opened up the game a bit as center Katelyn Marunich connected down low and Parendo added two free throws to make it 25-20.
Virginia battled back once again as Iverson dropped in a bucket and Fink drove for a basket, which made it 25-24.
Aune’s 3-point play the hard way had Virginia within two at 29-27 but Parendo knocked down a late 3-pointer to make it 32-27 at halftime.
Virginia (18-10) is now looking forward to their matchup with Pequot Lakes (15-13).
“We’re excited for Wednesday. This was step two. We have more steps to take, but we’re going to enjoy it today.’’
Virginia 27 32—59
Proctor 32 35—57
Virginia: Anna Fink 12, Rian Aune 11, Halee Zorman 9, Lexiss Trygg 10, Kaylee Iverson 6, Kelsey Squires 9, Erin Haerer 2. 3-pointers: Fink 3, Aune 2, Squires 3.
Proctor: Sam Pogatchnik 9, Liz Frase 16, Morgan Nylund 8, Katelyn Marunich 6, Sam Parendo 18. 3-pointers: Pogatchnik 2, Parendo 3, Nylund 1.
