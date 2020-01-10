VIRGINIA — The Blue Devils extended their winning streak to nine games Friday night with a 77-64 section win over Pequot Lakes.
Holding the Patriots to just 19 first half points, Virginia played a solid team game to come away with the win according to head coach Derek Aho.
“I’m super proud of the guys after this one tonight,” Aho said. “We knew we had to come out strong against a good team like Pequot and we’ve had issues with starting fast this year. Tonight it was a different story and we maintained great play all night long. It was a great team outting and, defensively, we just played really well.”
Jayden Berbard led all scorers in the contest with 29 points for Virginia. Kyle Williams added 25 and Mason Carlson rounded out the scorers in double figures with 15.
Bode Magnuson led Pequot Lakes with 22 points. Korey Jackson added 18.
PL 19 45 — 64
VHS 35 42 — 77
Pequot Lakes: Bode Magnuson 22, Alex Morgan 9, Korey Jackson 18, Evin Ruud 2, Simon Wufflestad 3, Eli Laposky 5, Nic Katoska 3, Alex Geroy 2; Three pointers: Magnuson 3, Jackson 5, Wufflestad 1, Laposky 1, Katoska 1; Free throws: 7-10; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
Virginia: Nick Peters 6, Jack Toman 2, Jayden Bernard 29, Mason Carlson 15, Kyle Williams 25; Three pointers: Peters 1, Bernard 2, Carlson 1; Free throws: 11-13; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.
Nashwauk-Keewatin 76,
Ely 62
At Ely, the Ely boys’ basketball team was down just three points to Nashwauk-Keewatin heading into halftime. The Spartans, however, kicked it into high gear in the second half, outscoring the Timberwolves by 11 in the final 18 minutes to win 76-62.
Jager Nash led all scorers in the contest for Nashwauk-Keewatin, piling in 33 points and draining seven threes along the way. Jeff Lorenz added 17 and Spencer Engel finished with 10.
Dylan Fenske was the leading scorer for Ely, finishing with 21 points. Will Davies added 11.
NK 35 41 — 76
Ely 32 30 — 62
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldogel 2, Spencer Engel 10, Jager Nash 33, Jeff Lorenz 17, Jack Lorenz 9, Brent Keranen 5; Three pointers: Nash 7, Engel 2, Je. Lorenz, Keranen 1; Free throws: 13-19; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
Ely: Joey Bianco 2, Brock LaTourell 8, Eric Omerza 7, Emmett Faltesek 6, Dylan Fenske 21, Will Davies 11, Harry Simons 3, Bryce Longwell 4; Three pointers: Davies 3, Faltesek 2, LaTourell 1, Fenske 1; Free throws: 11-17; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.
Deer River 88,
Eveleth-Gilbert 69
At Deer River, the Eveleth-Gilbert boys’ basketball team had no answer for Deer River sophomore Mikahil Wakonabo. Wakonabo led all scorers Firday with 43 points, including 11 made threes to push the Warriors above the Golden Bears.
Wakonabo was aided by 15 points from Mason Olson.
Carter Mavec led the Bears with 20 points, including five made threes. Will Bittmann finished with 18 points down low and Jacob Sickel added 14.
EG 24 45 — 69
DR 43 45 — 88
Eveleth-Gilbert: Carter Mavec 20, Griffin Krmpotich 2, AJ Roen 5, Zach Lindseth 8, Josh Creer-Oberstar 2, Jacob Sickel 14, Will Bittmann 18; Three pointers: Mavec 5, Roen 1, Sickel 1; Free throws: 12-19; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: Carter Flannigan.
Deer River: Sam Rahier 9, Ethan Williams 6, Mikhail Wakonabo 43, Logan David 7, Mason Olson 15, Ty Morrison 8; Three pointers: Rahier 2, Williams 1, Wakonabo 11, Morrison 1; Free throws: 11-19; Total fouls: 23; Fouled out: David, Fred Jackson.
Bigfork 63,
Hill City 55
At Bigfork, the Huskies held Hill City to just 20 points in the second half to pick up a 63-55 win Friday night.
Jared Lovdahl led Bigfork in the win with 27 points. Jackson Lovdahl finished with 15, and Liam Prato chipped in with 11.
Jon Gowell led the Hill City Hornets with 18 points. Hunter Gerber added 16.
HC 35 20 — 55
BHS 30 33 — 63
Hill City: Taylor Wagner 6, Seth St. Martin 3, Brenden Humphrey 1, Thor Dunham 3, Hunter Gerber 16, Tucker Holm 8, Jon Gowell 18; Three pointers: Wagner 1, Martin 1, Dunham 1; Free throws: 6-17; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: Gerber.
Bigfork: Ben Heinle 6, Jackson Lovdahl 15, Jared Lovdahl 27, James Rauzi 2, Liam Prato 11, Bradley Haley 2; Three pointers: Jac. Lovdahl 4, Jar. Lovdahl 2; Free throws: 9-15; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: Rauzi, Cade Callinen
