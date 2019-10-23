MESABI DAILY NEWS
VIRGINIA — In playoffs, a win is a win, no matter how a team gets it.
That was the message for the No. 4 Virginia volleyball team Wednesday as they defeated No. 5 Hibbing 3-1 (20-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-21) to move forward in the Section 7AA playoffs.
After dropping the first game 20-25, the Devils responded by winning the next three games in succession. It was far from pretty, however, as long stretches of errors almost let the Bluejackets back into the game.
In set 2, Virginia raced out to an early 8-1 lead but slowly let Hibbing creep back into the contest with hitting errors and failure to cover the Bluejackets strongest hitter Bailey Broker.
Now leading just 10-8, a kill from Kaylee Iverson and an ace serve from Alli Anderson woke the Devils up as they started stretching their lead back out.
Kills from Emily Hejny and Lexiss Trygg helped put Virginia up 22-14, but the ‘Jackets rattled off five straight points to keep things close. The Devils managed to even things up at one game apiece, however, with kills from Rian Aune, Hejny and Trygg to close out the set, 25-19.
Set three was a back and forth affair with neither team able to string together a long series of points until late in the frame.
Tied at 15 apiece, the Devils took 10 of the next 13 points to take the third set. During the stretch, the Devils took full advantage of the arm of middle hitter Iverson to get the initial lead before a pair of kills from Aune and one last one from Trygg closed out the set, 25-18.
The fourth set was all Virginia initially as a 10-3 run to start the last frame forced Hibbing head coach Sarah McGough to call a timeout. Trygg came alive for the Devils early in the fourth putting down three kills and an ace block in the opening stretch to aid her team.
The lead continued to balloon after the break with a pair of kills from Hejny and another pair from Iverson putting Virginia up 17-7, forcing Hibbing to take their final timeout.
Virginia grabbed three of the next four points and looked to be moments away from a win before things came crashing down.
The Bluejackets took eight straight points from the Devils in a stretch where Virginia’s passing seemed nonexistent. Virginia broke the dry streak with a Trygg kill to make it 21-17, but Hibbing kept closing the gap and eventually made it 22-21 Virginia thanks to an ace from Broker.
The Devils took one final timeout to collect themselves and grabbed the last three points to win set 25-21, and the match 3-1.
Statistically, Trygg led the Devils with 20 kills, seven blocks and 10 digs. Iverson finished with 14 kills and three ace serves. Emily Hejny had six kills and led in blocks with 17. Rian Aune tallied seven kills and 11 digs, while Taia Grishaber finished with eight kills. Alli Anderson led the way in set assists with 46.
Hibbing was led by Bailey Broker with six kills. Aysia Skalsky had five and Arianna Jaynes four.Broker had four blocks and Justyne Orazem had two. Broker had six aces and Skalsky two. Bella Scaia had 19 digs, followed by Skalsky with 14, Bethany Carlsen nine and Orazem seven. Broker had 17 assists.
“They played well and fought hard tonight,” Hibbing coach Sarah McGough said. “It just wasn’t our turn to win, but we played a lot stronger at the end of the season.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.