BIWABIK — Capping off an excellent season on the slopes, Hibbing’s Noah Vinopal skied in the Minnesota State Alpine Skiing Championship Wednesday at Giants Ridge. To the Bluejacket senior, skiing at State was all about having fun.
“It was actually the least nerve-wracking race of the year,” Vinopal said. “No pressure at all - it was just go for it.”
Vinopal made sure to soak in the entire State experience which included a send-off at the high school complete with a personal pep band.
Ski racing fans from all over the state and multiple team tents gave the finish area a carnival atmosphere and having multiple teammates, friends and family there to cheer him on helped make it a memorable day.
“It was cool having such a large crowd there to cheer me on,” he said.
Despite considering it more of a victory lap, Vinopal had two excellent runs and finished his career placing a respectable 39th out of 88 of the best skiers in the state.
“There were some amazing skiers here today,” Vinopal said. “Everybody who’s skiing here was definitely meant to be here.”
The boys’ division was won by Minneapolis Wasburn’s Luke Conway with a blistering combined time of 1:10.44. The boys team title went to South Lakeville who placed three skiers in the top ten.
On the girl’s side, Eagan’s Sophia Palmquist was the state’s fastest skier with a combined time of 1:14.25.
