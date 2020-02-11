Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — Noah Vinopal has done what no other Hibbing High School boys alpine skier has done — make it to the state meet.
That’s right. In the history of the Bluejackets no boy has ever advanced to state until now, and Vinopal will hit the starting gate when the State Alpine Ski Meet begins at 10 a.m., at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik.
The second round of runs will begin at 1 p.m.
At least three girls have advanced to state, Mallory Lind, Sydney Jolowsky and Mikelle Dougherty, so Vinopal is in elite company.
“I feel special about it, but I put in the hard work and it paid off for me,” Vinopal said. “I never skipped practice. I was always there, putting the extra effort in when I didn’t have to.
“That’s what got me to state. It’s getting as many runs as you can, and not sitting inside warming up. You stay out there and keep going. The more gates you hit, the faster you’re going to be.”
Hibbing coach Brice Walli can attest to that.
“Ever since the seventh-grade, every day, Noah was one of the first on the hill and the last one on the hill,” Walli said. “He was always working hard. He showed the work ethic to get there.
“For someone to get to state that hasn’t been out west to the camps and hasn’t been doing all of those other racing camps and club events. To have someone that’s just doing high-racing to make it there… It’s a special thing.”
According to Vinopal, he ran two conservative runs at the section meet, and that was enough to get him to state. He placed 15th overall.
“The first one, it was really conservative, to lay down a run to work off of,” Vinopal said. “The second run, it was a little more reckless, but still conservative. In these state runs, I’m going to go all out and if I fall, I fall. There’s nothing else to qualify for anymore.
“State is the victory lap. You’ve made it. There’s nothing after this.”
As far as falling goes, Walli can’t remember a time when Vinopal hasn’t put two solid runs together.
“Noah doesn’t like to crash,” Walli said. “He has stood at almost every race that I can remember. Knowing that he’s always finished a race, it’s going to be in his character to ski that race to stand and to finish.
“That (conservative nature) worked for him, and knowing that he has more left to give, it’ll be interesting to see him come out at state, in his last race of his high-school career, to let it all go. I’m excited to see how fast he can ski when he doesn’t hold back. We expect him to finish.”
Regardless of what happens, Vinopal is excited to get this opportunity.
“There’s no concerns anymore because I’m there,” Vinopal said. “I have nothing to worry about anymore. I’m happy, but proud of myself, too, for knowing that I did it. I’m thankful for all of the people that helped me out along the way.”
