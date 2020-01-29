Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — Hibbing High School boys alpine skiing coach Brice Walli has been around the program for eight seasons as both an assistant and at the helm of the program.
In all of that time, Walli had only seen one Bluejacket skier win an event, his son, Blaine, last year.
Hibbing might be starting a new tradition as Walli now has a second skier who won an invite this season, Noah Vinopal.
The Bluejacket senior won the Duluth Schools Invite at Mont du Lac earlier in January, and now, he’s setting his sights on the section meet next week.
Other than his son, Walli said he couldn’t recollect another Hibbing winner.
“Not that I can recall as long as I’ve been doing this,” Walli said. “I know we’ve had a few boys on the podium in some races. To win a meet, that’s a special thing. He skied well on his first run, and he was in contention for first place.
“He needed everything to fall into place perfectly, and it did. There was one boy that was ahead of him, but he had a mistake on the second run. Noah capitalized on it.”
Vinopal was in second place after his first run, but he knew he had the opportunity to win.
“My other contender, he was going hard out of the start, and I saw him hit a tough spot on the second run,” Vinopal said. “I said, ‘Just take it easy there and light it up right after where he messed up.’
“I closed my eyes, took two deep breaths, then when they said, ‘Racer ready. Racer go,’ I took another deep breath and went. I had nothing on my mind. When you take that deep breath, you let everything go.”
According to Vinopal, it’s best to race with a clear mind.
“If you don’t think about it, it goes so much easier for you,” Vinopal said. “That run went well. It was another second-place run, but with the two combined second-place runs, it was a first place overall.
“It’s every racers dream to get a first-place run. It was awesome.”
Walli was impressed with the way Vinopal handled himself through the two races.
“There’s not a lot you can do between runs,” Walli said. “You hope they’re staying focused.
They need to go out there and give what they need to do without getting lackadaisical about it, or getting too amped up.
“Last year in that same race, he came out of the gate so hard that he blew out both of his skis. Noah is a calm kid. He’s collected. He knows what he’s capable of, and he’s been putting some solid skiing together all year. He’s right where he needs to be heading into sections next week.”
It hasn’t always come easy for Vinopal. He’s had his struggles since he started skiing in the seventh-grade.
“My 10th-grade year, I struggled just standing,” Vinopal said. “I would over-angulate on my skis, and I wiped out in multiple races in a row. I had to work on my practice and technique.”
He’s done exactly what Walli has wanted him to do.
“Noah has been a solid skier the last few years, but this year, he’s been consistent,” Walli said. “When he gets out there and puts his practice time in, he’s methodically putting the work in. It shows. He’s earned it.
“He continued to put the work in. He’s not coasting at all. He’s one of the hardest working skiers on the team. He’s first on the hill, last on the year, putting run after run together. He wants that position he’s in.”
Vinopal has put that run behind him, and he’s hoping that winning legacy carries on.
“I hope my brother (Evan) continues that on,” Vinopal said.
