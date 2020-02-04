special to the Hibbing daily tribune
BIWABIK — For the vast majority of high school ski racers, the Section Championship Race is the culmination of the season. For an elite few, however, their performance at Sections extends their year with a berth in the State Alpine Championship. On Tuesday, Hibbing’s Noah Vinopal charged down the slopes of Giants Ridge and earned himself one more week of skiing.
According to Bluejacket head coach Brice Walli, Vinopal’s performance ends a dry spell for the boys’ alpine program.
“I’ve been around the team for almost a decade and since I’ve been here we’ve never had a boy go to state,” Walli said. “We’ve been close but he’s the first in a long time.”
The Hibbing senior felt he had a good chance a state berth after a regular season full of impressive results. Still, he knew it wouldn’t be easy.
“I skied a little conservatively on my first run then went a little harder on my second,” Vinopal said. “It turns out that’s what got me here! It feels awesome.”
Just barely missing out on a state berth himself was Vinopal’s younger brother Evan. The junior found himself in 21st place, only a second and a half out of contention.
“Evan skied as well as he had all year,” Walli said of the junior. “He’s going to be a real leader for us next year.”
The rest of the Bluejacket scoring was by sophomores Carter Bungarden in 44th and Colton Damyanovich who finished 63rd. Their runs led the Bluejacket boys to a sixth place finish in the highly competitive 24-team field, a result matched by the girls’ team.
Junior Maddy Clusiau was the top-finishing Bluejacket girl, just two seconds from going to state in 25th place. Walli is excited at the prospect of having her back one more year.
“Maddy really has that fire in her. She’s been to state in diving so she knows what it takes. Next year should be big for her.”
The Bluejacket girls’ lone senior, Peyton Lind finished close behind Clusiau in 28th. After an outstanding regular season, Lind, despite skiing well, just couldn’t quite get over the hump and into the state tournament.
“She put down two good, clean runs but they just weren’t enough,” Walli said. “She’s disappointed but should hold her head high after a terrific senior season.”
Even after losing a skier like Lind to graduation, Walli is excited about the future, especially with up-and-coming eighth grader Hilda Knuckey who finished 36th.
“Hilda was fantastic today,” Walli beamed. “Thirty-sixth out of 120 skiers as an eighth grader? She was only a second behind Peyton on her first run! The future looks bright for Hilda.”
The fourth point scorer for the Bluejacket girls was Alli Raukar who finished 69th. The sophomore who had never skied at all before joining the team has made incredible strides according to Walli.
“Alli had a good first run but she came to a sliding stop on her second that cost her several seconds,” Walli said. Still, going from ‘can’t even ski’ to placing nearly in the top half of the Section race is incredible.”
All in all, Walli is pleased with how his team ended the season.
“Both teams finishing in the top quarter of the section and sending a skier to state - I’d say it’s a pretty good way to end the year! We’ll give Noah a couple good days of practice and that will be the icing on the cake!”
Vinopal with race against Minnesota’s best skiers Wednesday, February 12 at the Minnesota State Alpine Skiing Championship at Giants Ridge.
TEAM RESULTS
BOYS: Stillwater, 435; Chisago Lakes, 403; Cook County-Silver Bay, 368; Blaine, 337; Duluth East, 332; Hibbing, 313; White Bear Lake, 306; Virginia Area, 299; Centennial, 280; Forest Lake, 278; Duluth Marshall, 274; Coon Rapids, 267; Anoka, 255; St Croix Prep, 250; Andover, 230; Mahtomedi, 192
GIRLS: Stillwater, 445; Duluth East, 390; Chisago Lakes, 381; Mahtomedi, 333; St Croix Prep, 319; Hibbing, 318; Blaine, 318; Anoka, 316; White Bear Lake, 314; Forest Lake, 306; Virginia Area, 293.5; Andover, 286; Cook County-Silver Bay, 280; Centennial, 274; Coon Rapids, 210; Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 146; Champlain Park, 102; Duluth Denfeld, 96
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
BOYS: (1) Adam Gaertner, STILL, 1:12.70; (2) Zach Trotto, FLAST, 1:12.87; (3) Cash Jaeger, STILL, 1:13.32; (4) Jamie Mower, CHIS, 1:13.32; (5) AJ Johnson, STILL, 1:14.40; (6) Bren Elleson, EAST, 1:15.26; (7) Jack Borasch, HERM, 1:15.30; (8) Cale Hendricks, EAST, 1:15.58; (9) Masen McKeever, CCSB, 1:15.75; (10) Garret Thom, WBL, 1:15.82; (11) August Brown, CHIS, 1:15.85; (12) Jacob Helke, STILL, 1:16.71; (13) Ethan Barclay, STILL, 1:16.83; (14) Hunter Neubauer, STILL, 1:16.90; (15) Noah Vinopal, HIB, 1:17.44; (16) Ray Dressley, CCSB, 1:18.05; (17) Nate Killian, BLAINE, 1:18.34; (18) Zach Hennen, CHIS, 1:18.68; (19) Patrick Levins, WBL, 1:18.72; (21) Evan Vinopal, HIB, 1:20.11; (44) Carter Bungarden, HIB, 1:27.75; (63) Colton Damyanovich, HIB, 1:33.39; (85) Austin Pierce, HIB, 1:42.59; (92) Sam Gabardi, HIB, 1:47.79
GIRLS: (1) Kirstin Anderson, STILL, 1:15.29; (2) Maggie Blanding, WBL, 1:18.50; (3) Cierra Karels, CAMB, 1:19.81; (4) Lauren Carlson, EAST, 1:20.19; (5) Sophie Janzig, CHIS, 1:21.15; (6) Hailey Baas, CCS, 1:22.59; (7) CJ Fredkove, STILL, 1:22.98; (8) Veronica McHenry, EAST, 1:23.28; (9) Katie Danelski, HERM, 1:23.86; (10) Halle Lamb, CCSB, 1:23.87; (11) Lainey Charleson, STILL, 1:24.04; (12) Lauren Riniker, STILL, 1:24.42; (13) Stella Gronski, ANOKA, 1:24.69; (14) Kendra Entsminger, BLAINE, 1:25.05; (15) Morgan Tomas, FLAST, 1:25.16; (16) Brenna Kahn, STILL, 1:25.24; (17) Sidney Brenteson, SPECT, 1:25.85; (25) Maddy Clusiau, HIB, 1:27.61; (28) Peyton Lind, HIB, 1:28.66; (36) Hilda Knuckey, HIB, 1:31.87; (69) Alli Raukar, HIB, 1:42.04; (77) Sylvie Wetzel, HIB, 1:44.64; (81) Abby Helms, HIB, 1:47.10
Boys Hockey
Hermantown 10
Virginia 0
VIRGINIA — Hermantown lit the lamp 10 times and held the Blue Devils scoreless Tuesday as they showed why they are the top team in the section.
Ian Kangas stopped 40 of the 50 shots he faced.
Hermantown was led by Aydyn Dowd and Ethan Lund with three goals each.
GIRLS’ HOCKEY
Section 7A
Duluth Marshall 6,
Eveleth-Gilbert 0
At Duluth, the No. 3 Hilltoppers blanked No. 6 Eveleth-Gilbert Area, 6-0, in their Section 7A quarterfinal matchup, which put an end to the Golden Bears season.
Eveleth-Gilbert ends the season with a record of 9-15-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.