CHERRY — Last year, the Cherry High School girls basketball team played Mountain Iron-Buhl tough in the playoffs, but once again, the Rangers prevailed.
As the 2019-20 season approaches, Coach Tim Sauter can’t help but be excited for this edition of the Tigers.
Nearly everyone returns as Cherry gets set to open the season on Tuesday, Nov. 26, against South Ridge, beginning at 7:15 p.m., in Cherry.
Sauter has four seniors on the team, and three of them started last year. One of them came off the bench. Those seniors are Katie Peterson, Kaelynn Kudis, Olivia Baasi and Karlee Grondahl.
“Three of them have started for three years,” Sauter said. “What am I looking for? It’s about the same as every other year for that group. We have a point guard, an off-guard and a post player that have been up in the scoring for us.
“They’ve also played well on the defensive end for us. I’m counting on their leadership on the court for us.”
The junior class consists of Danielle Clement, Andi Selkow, Thea Besch, Jessa Schroetter, Bailey Kowarsch, Elle Ridge and Courteney Sadjak.
Schroetter is the veteran of that group.
“She was a starter for us last year, with a couple of them coming off of the bench,” Sauter said. “Jessa was our leading scorer and rebounder last year.”
The one sophomore that will be counted on heavily will be Lauren Staples.
“We’re looking for her to be a lot more aggressive with the ball,” Sauter said. “We want a five-person attack instead of looking to the older girls all the time.
“We expect her to play a lot more aggressive, especially on defense. We also want her to take on some of the ball-handling duties.”
Since Sauter has taken over the program, he’s used a quick-tempo, up-and-down-the-floor offense.
That won’t change this season.
“We’ll be about the same because we have everybody back,” he said. “We’ll fastbreak. We’ll try to get out on the open court. We want a lot of shot attempts. We always favor the inside first, then work it to the outside.
“We’ll look to score in transition. We want a lot of scoring opportunities that way.”
Some of those shots will be launched from behind the 3-point arc.
“I’d like to see us be able to shoot around 35-percent,” Sauter said. “We had three, Karlee, Kaelynn and Lauren, all shot in that range last year, a little bit higher sometimes. That’s what we look for if you’re going to let them shoot.”
Sauter likes to use man-to-man defense, plus, pressure all over the court.
“We’re still learning more fundamentals with it than trying to just get better at it,” Sauter said. “We have the athletes to do it against everybody. You have two athletic teams that will be at the top of the section, Cromwell and Mountain Iron-Buhl.
“They’re fast and kind of like us a little bit. I think we’re more post dominant than they are, but they’re quick. We have to keep getting better on the defensive end.”
The Rangers have owned Section 7A for quite some time. Cromwell-Wright tried to move into that spot last year, but Mountain Iron-Buhl still captured the title.
Sauter would like to see his team make some noise this season.
“We’re looking to win it,” Sauter said. “Hopefully, we can get better as the season goes on. We have a tough February schedule. We’ll see if we can play well in the playoffs. We’ve been up-and-down the last few years with this same group.
“We played Mountain Iron-Buhl tough in the playoffs last year, so hopefully, we can learn from that, and learn how to win those close games.”
