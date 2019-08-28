Gary Giombetti
HIBBING — After the Hibbing High School girls swimming team had finished competing in the Duluth East Quad, Bluejacket coach Mike Veneziano sat down and looked at the numbers.
He compared last year’s times to this year’s times at the same meet.
He noticed that some of his swimmers had a better-than-last-year performance in the same situation, but some of them had a worse-than-last-year performance.
What was the reason for that?
That’s what Veneziano had to figure out at the start of the week while preparing his team for a dual meet against International Falls, which begins at 3 p.m., today.
What’s Veneziano’s solution to the problem?
“We had a reference point to measure ourselves,” he said. “It’s about expectation and follow through. One year ago, they were at this level, and they bettered it. A year ago, they were at this level and they didn’t better it. They didn’t achieve it.
“The question becomes why? What was the difference between the two. Why were you better than last year on this issue, and why were you worse than last year? What’s going on?”
A lot of it, according to Veneziano, is self actualization.
“That’s where they’re starting to analyze what was going on,” Veneziano said. “Literally, a coach can’t do that for their athletes, they can only guide their athletes in that.”
At the beginning of the week, Veneziano had a talk with swimmers about that, and he laid out a plan for them.
“Ultimately, we’ll put those athletes in some of those same situations, after a learning process and some self actualization, to see if they can figure out what went wrong,” Veneziano said. “We’ll give them another opportunity to be successful.”
This is the perfect meet to do that testing.
“It’s a dual meet. It’s a dual meet on the road. It’s August and at this point, the outcome of the meet, what they score at the meet, is totally irrelevant,” Venziano said. “I want them to learn more about how they operate as an athlete in their performances.
“That’s the key to the whole thing.”
Veneziano has been working them hard to get them prepared for the longer-term goals of the team, but what happens in Bronco territory is hard to determine at this point of the season.
“We won’t know until we’re in that situation whether or not anything, either positive, negative or neutral, happens,” Veneziano said. “I have no idea how it’s going to go down.
“All I can do is put them back into a situation, see what happens, then evaluate it again.”
