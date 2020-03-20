HIBBING — Hibbing High School boys swimming coach has been nominated for the Class A Boys’ Coach of the Year.
The award will be presented on Friday, April 17, in a virtual banquet because the actual banquet has been cancelled due to the coronavirus.
Veneziano has been the head swimming coach in Hibbing for 51 seasons, 28 with the girls and 22 with the boys.
This season, Veneziano’s Bluejackets placed in the top 10 at the State Class A Swimming and Diving Meet, and he had five swimmers become all-state athletes.
In his 22 seasons with the boys, his teams have won nine section titles, he’s had numerous all-state, all-conference and all-section athletes, along with one state champion.
One of those athletes, William Stenson III, isn’t surprised by Veneziano’s nomination.
“That’s definitely something else,” Stenson said. “He’s a really-good coach. He does a lot of different things with us. He thinks about a lot of different ways of coaching. I like that difference.
“It’s different every day. I like him. He’s a nice guy, and he genuinely cares about each and every one of his kids.”
Veneziano’s ability to switch training methods makes practices more fun than if his team did the same-old thing every day.
“There’s so many different things that he does,” Stenson said. “The kinds of practicing he does, there’s definitely a lot of strategy in them. He uses that to train you different ways.
“That’s what makes practices fun and rough. His practices are physically demanding, but we all find our ways to joke around and have fun at the same time. He’s gone above and beyond not only in helping me with my swimming, but he’s also taught me a lot of other life lessons.”
