COLERAINE — Although just a junior, there isn’t much that Claire Vekich has not accomplished as a high school athlete.
As a member of the Greenway High School volleyball team, she led the Raiders to the consolation championship at the state Class AA tournament last fall and was named to the Minnesota All-State First Team.
Plus, after both her sophomore and junior seasons she was named the All-Iron Range Volleyball Player of the Year. And, volleyball is not even considered her top sport.
Vekich committed to play hockey at Bemidji State University when she was a freshman so her future is in that sport at the next level. She showed plenty of speed and agility out on the rink this winter as she led her team – Grand Rapids-Greenway (GRG) – in scoring while serving as a leader to a bunch of young teammates.
It is for her great athletic skills that she displays on the ice that Vekich has been selected as the All-Iron Range Girls Hockey Player of the Year by the Grand Rapids Herald-Review, the Hibbing Daily Tribune and the Mesabi Daily News.
“From an athletic standpoint, she is just one of those very rare athletes,” said GRG head coach Brad Hyduke. “Decreasingly you rarely have three-sport athletes or even two-sport athletes and here you have a three-sport athlete that is not only playing the three sports but she is widely-considered All-State in possibly all three of her sports.
“There just aren’t many people in any era in any time that are able to pull off something at that level.”
Vekich scored 25 goals and added 23 assists for 48 points this season and she said she is honored to have been named the area’s top player.
“It’s kind of overwhelming and I am really happy,” she said about being named the top player. “People always ask me how I am good at everything and I tell them that it is hard work. Hard work put me here; the off-season in the weight room and doing the little things like listening to your coaches. All that ties into it.”
Vekich said with a young group around her, she knew it was going to be a learning experience for the Lightning this season.
“The start of the year was a little bit tough and not everybody knew how to play high school hockey,” Vekich said. “But towards the playoffs we were playing our best hockey and I think that all those young girls were willing to improve and they wanted to listen and learn. Next year is going to be even better with those girls having a year under their belts.
“The season didn’t go as well as we wanted it to but I think it was a learning year for us and playing with younger girls was definitely hard at times but they bring a lot of talent to the team.”
Hyduke describes Vekich as a power forward who is explosive and powerful. He said she can play the power game with her shoulder down and she can play the finesse game with dazzling stickhandling plays. He added that she is equally adept at playing away from the puck as she is with the puck on her stick.
“A lot of people don’t realize how good she is,” Hyduke said. “She plays off other great players well and last year you got to see it when she was playing with another elite player like Sadie (Peart). This year she led a very young forward team and she almost had to teach a group of kids what it looks like to show up at practice every day and grind and work, block pucks and play 200 feet.
“She is very good at playing away from pucks, very good at give-and-go plays, very good at making plays happen,” said Hyduke. “She can do so many things so well and she is one of the rare hockey players in our area and one of the more unique ones in the state in terms that there aren’t many girls that do what she does.”
When asked what she feels are her best attributes as a hockey player, Vekich said, “I think my speed length to length is what sets me apart along with my size. I can get myself from Point A to Point B and I have a quick, hard shot. People always tell me I have great hockey IQ and that I see the ice well, and I work hard. My work ethic on the ice , I never stop moving my feet and I want to be the best.”
Many of the Lightning forwards were seventh, eighth and ninth graders this season, and Hyduke said it was the goal of many teams to take Vekich out of the game using double teams and being extra physical.
“There were teams that were effective with that and she had to learn to not get frustrated but also to be patient with the group around her,” said Hyduke. “I give her credit for being able to do that and know that this team is going to have to grow around not only this year but next year as well.”
Being just a junior, Hyduke feels Vekich will be as dominant as Peart was during her senior season. He said Vekich will be leading the way for GRG next season and added that he will be working with BSU coaches to get her ready for the next level.
“She is going to learn the college expectations and taking her game to another level,” said the coach. “For her it is going to be skating, it is going to be the edges, it is going to be the first three steps. If she adds those pieces to her game and with an older group around her next year, I am really looking forward to what her senior year has in store.”
Vekich said many section teams are losing key players to graduation and she said she hopes next year GRG can get to the state tournament.
“I think next year we will be in the mix for the top two or three teams in the section,” she said. “We are hoping for a section title and ultimately the state tournament.”
Also an outstanding softball player (she hit nine home runs as a freshman), she said she is working on her hockey skills during the off season while preparing for college hockey.
“I am doing power skating twice a week in the morning, improving my edges and improving my shot,” Vekich explained. “I continue to get in the weight room as well. I am just excited for my last year of high school and to be able to go in and play college.”
Following is the complete 2019-2020 All-Iron Range Girls Hockey Team: Claire Vekich, junior forward, GRG; Ellie Tillma, senior forward, GRG; Kayden Broking, senior defenseman, GRG; Emily Trast, senior goaltender, GRG; Mercury Bischoff, seventh grade forward, GRG; Hannah Mark, senior defenseman, GRG; Autumn Gregorich, senior forward, Eveleth Gilbert Area (EGA); Anna Seitz, senior forward; Annaeka Lundgren, junior forward; Sydni RIchards, junior defenseman; Kylie Baranzelli, sophomore forward; Eveleth-Gilbert; Allie Bussey, senior forward, Hibbing-Chisholm; Dorothy Kearney, junior forward, Hibbing-Chisholm; and Julia Gherardi, sophomore forward, Hibbing-Chisholm.
