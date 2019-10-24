Hibbing Daily Tribune
CLOQUET — Geno Uhrbom was in pain, but he still gutted out his third-straight Section 7A title.
The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin junior ran a time of 15:36 to win the Section 7A Cross Country Meet by 25 seconds Thursday at the Cloquet Country Club.
It was all in a day’s work for Uhrbom, who doesn’t let the slightest thing interfere with his running.
“I was in a lot of pain during that last mile. A lot of pain,” Uhrbom said. “I have to say that the pain is fun, otherwise I wouldn’t be able to run this sport. You can’t block that out. You just run.
“You just keep running through it.”
Uhrbom has encountered some adversity this season. He’s been beaten at a couple of races this season, but he has persevered and is now running his best at the most important time of the season.
“I didn’t have the best midseason, or best start of the season,” Uhrbom said. “I ran fast at our home meet, which was nice, then at the middle of the season, I didn’t do my best, but that’s expected when it comes to sports.
“You’re not always going to have the best start or best season. It’s all about how you come back, and how you practice. It’s getting ready for the end of the season, and the championships, where it actually matters. It’s coming out strong for that. That’s what’s important. That’s what I’m doing now.”
What was Uhrbom fighting through?
“It was mostly mentally challenging,” Uhrbom said. “I had good training over the summer. I’ve put in a lot of miles in-season, so it’s just staying in it. I had to make some adjustments in my training.
“I started switching out, piling some more runs in, and some other workouts. It was putting in what I needed to do a little bit more of.”
Titan coach Will Floersheim knows the sport of cross country is grueling, and that every runner, no matter how good, goes through some ups and downs.
He likes the way Uhrbom has handled himself this season, and he wouldn’t trade him for any other runner.
“He has (had some adversity), but people are so used to, especially in our part of the state, not seeing him be beat,” Floersheim said. “He’s human. He has good days. He has great days, then he has days that everybody has.
“I would take this kid anywhere and race him against anybody because I know what he’s made of. I know what we’re going to get from him, his best. His best is better than a lot of people’s best on a lot of days.”
