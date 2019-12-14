NASHWAUK — Does a high school distance runner in recent memory have as big of a target on his back than what Geno Uhrbom had on his back this past cross country season?
Uhrbom, a junior and the distance running star for the Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (G/N-K) cross country team, came into the 2019 high school cross country season after achieving the elusive Triple Crown of high school distance running as a sophomore in 2018. To earn the Triple Crown, a runner must win their class in the Minnesota State Cross Country Meet and both the 3,200-meter and 1,600-meter runs in their class at the Minnesota State Track and Field Meet.
Uhrbom was able to accomplish that feat as a sophomore, but each season could be different for a distance runner. But not so with Uhrbom as he kept his focus and not only won the state Class A cross country title for the second year in a row, but he also accomplished that feat by setting a new Class A state record on the course at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn.
It was for his record-breaking and state champion season that Uhrbom has been selected the All-Iron Range Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year for the fourth consecutive year by the Grand Rapids Herald-Review, the Hibbing Daily Tribune and the Mesabi Daily News.
In an interview before the state meet, Uhrbom said his goal was to set the state Class A course record at St. Olaf College but he needed to knock about 10 seconds off his personal best time.
No problem. He successfully defended his state title while setting a state record time of 15 minutes and 27 seconds.
“The season went really good; I won all the important ones like the state title so that worked out really good,” said Uhrbom. “I went out (in the state race) like I wanted to win the state title so by going out like that I got the win and the state record.
“This one feels a little better because it was a huge repeat. This award means that I have been working hard and doing everything correctly and I plan to train hard to get better.”
Will Floersheim, GNK cross country coach, said it is hard to coach an athlete with a talent level that Uhrbom possesses who has done everything that you would expect an athlete to do in an entire career, even though he has another year of competition remaining.
“At the high school level, looking off into the future, this kid wants to go to some national meets and he’s put himself on the path to doing that,” Floersheim said. “But in terms of things that create a legacy for kids, he’s done that. He’s won the Section 7 race three times, he’s been All-Conference every year he’s been around, he has now won the state meet twice as a sophomore and a junior while setting a course record.
“Those are the kind of things that are a lasting legacy in our region.”
Uhrbom said his goal is to once again achieve the triple crown this year. He added that he ran in a national qualifying race recently and finished in the top 10, but did not qualify for nationals. That is one thing he wants to achieve in the near future.
“It was a very fast field,” said Uhrbom.
As for the future, Floersheim said Uhrbom’s bar continues to move. He said he has been around very few kids who are so unwilling to accept mediocrity like Uhrbom does.
“I think anybody that has watched him race, there is a compete level on an individual level that is just unrivaled,” Floersheim explained. “He takes great care of himself, he’s smart, he’s in off-season racing and in-season racing.
People get to see him on race day and they get to read about him in the newspaper, but I know what it has taken for him to be the elite athlete he is. You just can’t put into words how special he is.”
With another year of high school competition ahead of him, Uhrbom said he will work hard to improve next season.
“I plan to go back to win another state title and beat my own state record,” Uhrbom explained. “I would like to get my time down to almost 15 minutes flat next year.”
Floersheim said he hopes that by the time Uhrbom graduates from high school, people across the region realize just what type of an athlete he is.
“He happens to participate in sports that are not the revenue-driving sports. I just hope that people around our region get a chance to see him race if they haven’t because he is a special kid,” the coach said.
Following is the entire All-Iron Range Boys Cross Country Team of the Year:
Geno Uhrbom, G/N-K; Spencer Engel, G/N-K; Greg Peterson, G/N-K; Sam Stertz, Grand Rapids; Austin Hanson, Grand Rapids; Cameron Stocke, Virginia; Jeffrey Kayfes, Mt. Iron-Buhl; Luke Olson, Ely; Jasper Johnston, Ely; and Gabriel Pointer, Ely.
