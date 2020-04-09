HIBBING — How well did the 2018-19 season go for Geno Uhrbom?
The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin sophomore, at the time, would win his first Class A cross country meet in the fall, then in the spring, Uhrbom did something that not many runners have accomplished, he won the 1600- and 3200-meter runs at the Class A Track and Field Meet to complete the trifecta.
Uhrbom was well on his way to doing that again as he won his second-straight Class A cross country meet last fall, and he was on the verge of repeating at the track meet.
Uhrbom was training to do just that, then the coronavirus hit, and Uhrbom’s run at a second Triple Crown has been put on hold.
Even so, what Uhrbom did last year was something remarkable.
“I don’t know if it’s happened before, but I was happy with it,” Uhrbom said. “It was exciting. A lot of work, time and effort was put into that.”
After Uhrbom won his cross-country title, he took about a month-long break, then he started training for track.
“I start building strength, then I get my base mileage in,” Uhrbom said. “I build that up more and more until track season.”
Uhrbom does band workouts and free weights to build his strength, and that in turn, builds his running mobility and efficiency.
As far as his mileage goes, Uhrbom will run between 30 and 40 miles per week, which is a moderate workout for him.
“It’s not hard to get out and run,” Uhrbom said. “I just keep doing my stuff, working out like I usually do. I still have other stuff coming up that I have to be in shape for.”
During the winter months, Uhrbom can be found running on a treadmill, which has some positives and negatives.
“It’s like running on a road that doesn’t bring you anywhere,” Uhrbom said.
Uhrbom was on the fast track to being ready for track season, then the news hit about the virus.
“At first, I was disappointed about the potential of not having state track, then I got over it,” Uhrbom said. “I can still do all of my stuff. I keep doing what I do. I keep running and working out to get better.
“There’s nothing I can change about it. I was sad, but I don’t get down about it. I have other things to train for.”
Uhrbom is still competing, running virtual track meets.
Mile Split USA is the site that runs virtual track meets.
Uhrbom goes to the track, sets his video recorder up, then runs the 1600-meters. He submits his times online, then a virtual meet is run between the other participants on the website.
“I will keep doing that,” Uhrbom said. “If you have a fast mile, you videotape it and send it in. You can win medals for it, too, if you win the mile with the fastest time in Minnesota.
“Not everything is done. There’s still things I can do.”
Uhrbom runs those miles without competition by his side, which he misses, at times.
“It’s harder,” Uhrbom said. “It’s only you and your mind when you’re not racing against anybody else. It’s a little more difficult. I like racing against people. I feel that it lights a fire underneath my feet, and keeps me going faster.
“It gives me the motivation to not lose and to run faster.”
As for the possibility of not being able to defend his 1600 and 3200 titles this year, Uhrbom just takes it one day at a time.
“Everybody is going to have some disappointments, but it’s how you look at things,” Uhrbom said. “I’ll have a lot of time to train, and do what I want to do. I can’t get upset over something that I can’t control
“I’ll keep doing what I do. If I can’t do it this year, I’ll do it next year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.