NORTHFIELD — How hard did Geno Uhrbom run?
Let’s just say he passed out at the finish line, and had to be escorted to the medical tent but that was after the Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin junior won his second-straight State Class A Meet Saturday at St. Olaf College.
Uhrbom ran a time of 15:27, which set a new State Class A record in the process.
“It was difficult,” Uhrbom said. “I pushed myself and got that record, which I was hoping to do. I defended my title, too. I pretty much passed out at the end after I finished because I gave everything I had in that race.
“When I crossed the finish line, my vision buzzed out, and my legs collapsed. They dragged me to the medical tent, and I laid down for a little bit. I’m 100-percent now.”
Being the defending champion, Uhrbom knew all eyes were on him.
“It feels way bigger when you have a target on your back,” Uhrbom said. “That adds to the pressure, but I stayed calm and cool throughout warmups. In the race, I did my own thing, which played into my favor.”
Uhrbom’s time was nine seconds faster than last year (15:36).
He stayed close to the lead from the start, then he started putting some separation between himself and the rest of the field about 1 ½ miles into the race.
“My first mile was fast, then I made a devastating move from the rest of the field,” Uhrbom said. “I wanted to see what everybody was going to do after that first mile. I made my move and nobody came with me.
“I made the gap bigger and said, ‘If they want to catch me, they’re going to have to hurt.’ I ran on pure guts the rest of the way.”
Titans’ coach Will Floersheim had no reason to believe that Uhrbom wouldn’t repeat as champion.
“I’ve been telling people all week that there was no doubt this was going to happen,” Floersheim said. “You don’t want to say anything to fuel the fire or put up bulletin-board material, but when it’s mattered most, he’s been remarkable at the state level.
“He’s been phenomenal.”
Uhrbom did beat Emmet Anderson of Staples-Motley by 15 seconds. Anderson had beaten Uhrbom in at least one race this season.
“It’s the way we train,” Floersheim said. “In our program, we don’t train them to run good times so early in the season. He’s been consistently better, better and better at the end of the season.”
For Uhrbom, it was his fourth title in just over a year. He won the 3200- and 1600-meter races at the State Class A Track Meet last spring.
“That feels good because as you start winning more and more championships, a lot more colleges start looking at you,” Uhrbom said. “It also shows that the work I’ve put into it, along with my family, teammates and coaches... To have this outcome is exciting.”
As a team, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin placed ninth with 238 points.
Perham won it with 77, followed by West Central at 85.
Spencer Engel was 27th in 16:42, followed by Daniel Olson in 97h (17:29), Connor Thoennes 140th (18:11), Michael Butterfield 145th (18:19), Levin Danielson 152nd (18:39) and Greg Peterson 171st (19:55).
“Our senior captain (Peterson) was sick before the sections, and we were barely able to pull it out there,” Floersheim said. “Greg gave us everything he had. We knew it was going to be a struggle, but at the end of the day, to still be in the top 10, that’s good.
“Had Greg been healthy and raced where he had been all year, our goal of top five, we had that in our sights. We needed everybody healthy.”
Floersheim said he doesn’t take things for granted, so he knows what kind of athlete he has in Uhrbom.
“What it tells me is he set the course record there today,” Floersheim said. “I try to convince people in northern Minnesota that this is an athlete you see once in a lifetime. That proves the point that he’s a very, very special kid.”
