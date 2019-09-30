Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — Coming off a 1-1 weekend in western Minnesota, the Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls soccer team was hoping for a good showing in their final home regular-season contest of the season.
Two Harbors ruined that homecoming as Elise Poe-Johnson scored four goals en route to an 8-0 victory over the Bluejackets Monday at Vic Power Field.
The Agates used the through ball for most of the first half, and that resulted in seven goals.
“It was pretty much the same thing,” Two Harbors coach Tom Szendrey said. “We do have a lot of speed on our team, and that’s our biggest advantage. We work on that all year long. It’s the same drill.”
That first Poe-Johnson goal came at the 2:30 mark of the first half, then her second goal came at 6:20.
“That was definitely big,” Szendrey said. “They’re a resilient bunch. We got scored on 30 seconds into the game against Cloquet the other day, then they shut them down the rest of the half.
“They’re mentally tough. We just work on playing the same way for 80 minutes.”
Poe-Johnson got her third goal at 12:58, then Karly Holm scored at 27:36. Poe-Johnson got her final goal at 31:28, but Two Harbors wasn’t done.
Two more through balls sent Morgan Beardsley and Grace Swanson in on breakaways, and they scored at 32:43 and 35:05, respectively.
That quickness caught Hibbing/Chisholm off guard.
“They’re definitely have some speed,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Brittany Lindstrom said. “That No. 24 (Poe-Johnson), she has some speed. She’s good at holding her own, and getting her shots off, which is hard to defend.
“In the second half, we tried a couple of new things. Our defense played a little bit more back. A big part of our game is catching them offside, but if they’re good at making that push to the point where they’re not offside, that’s hard to defend. If you have speed, it’s a foot race after that.”
With that seven-goal lead heading into the second half, Szendrey got a chance to move some players around. His team didn’t miss a beat.
“We played people in a lot of different positions,” Szendrey said. “Our defenders, they stick to the game plan. We have some athletic defenders, no matter who we put in there.
“They’re usually up to the challenge. I thought they showed great intensity, and that’s what we’ve been asking from them all year.”
That defensive change helped the Bluejackets as the Agates only got one goal in the second 40 minutes of play.
That goal came off the foot of Beardsley at 75:45.
“It made a difference,” Lindstrom said. “It’s trial-and-error. When you’re down by that much, you have nothing to lose. We tried some new things, so that’s good.”
Hibbing/Chisholm did beat Crookston 3-1 last Friday, but lost to East Grand Forks 8-1 on Saturday.
The Bluejackets needed to carry over from that Pirates game into this one.
“It’s those little things, like going to the ball, creating space, being aggressvie,” Lindstrom said. “I feel like a lot of the time, they’re afraid to hurt the other team. It’s a contact sport, so that’s something we need to work on.
“We also have to drive to the net with that aggression.”
Two Harbors’ goalkeepers Tricia Osbakken and Meagan Bergerson had five and zero saves, respectively.
Hibbing/Chisholm goalkeepers Nora Petrich and Aella White had
TH 7 1 — 8
HC 0 0 — 0
First Half — 1. TH, Elise Poe-Johnson, 2:30; 2. TH, Poe-Johnson, 6:20; 3. TH, Poe-Johnson, 12:58; 4. TH, Karly Holm, 27:36; 5. TH, Poe-Johnson, 31:28; 6. Morgan Beardsley, 32:43; 7. TH, Grace Swanson, 35:05.
Second Half — 8. TH, Beardsley, 75:45.
Goalie Saves — Two Harbors, Tricia Osbakken 5; Meagan Bergerson 0; Hibbing/Chisholm, Nora Petrick NSA; Aella White NSA.
Volleyball
Hibbing 3
International Falls 1
INT’L. FALLS — The Bluejackets got nine kills from Bailey Broker and seven from Haley Hawkinson en route to the four-game 25-15, 25-15, 22-25, 25-21 victory over the Broncos Monday.
Justyne Orazem and Kylee Huusko both finished with six kills. Hawkinson and Broker both had one block. Ariana Skalsky had six digs and Bella Scaia had four. Scaia had four aces, with Orazem getting three and Bethany Carlsen and Huusko getting two each.
Carlsen had 24 assists, and Zoe Kriske had three.
Hibbing hosts Cloquet today at 7 p.m., at Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
