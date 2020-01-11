EVELETH — The Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East boys’ hockey team played two solid periods of hockey on Saturday afternoon, on their way to a 6-2 victory over Princeton.
The Golden Bears scored three goals in the opening period including a goal when netminder Andrew Torrel picked up an assist.
The Golden Bears started the game putting heavy pressure on the Tigers, forcing all of the play in the Princeton end of the rink.
Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East then picked up their first goal when senior defenseman Will Troutwine fired a wristshot from the top of the zone that got past Princeton netminder Hunter Burian to make it a 1-0 contest.
Bryce Kopp and Elliot Van Orsdel assisted on the goal.
The Tigers then picked up two quick penalties and it didn’t take the Golden Bears long to make it a 2-0 contest.
Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East scored while Princeton was playing 5x3, fired the puck around the Tigers zone and Troutwine unleashed another quick slap shot that got past Burian.
“We were really moving the puck out there and as a coach, that’s what you want to see,” Golden Bears coach Jeff Torrel said. “That’s the stuff we work on and it paid off today.”
The Golden Bears picked up their third goal of the period when goalie Andrew Torrel picked up a loose puck and fired it down the rink to Van Orsdel, who skated in on Burian and put a back-handed shot over his shoulder to complete the power play goal, with Torrel getting the assist.
The first period ended with the Golden Bears up 3-0.
Burian had 17 saves in the period while Torrel kicked out 9.
The Tigers scored their first goal of the game in the second period when Cam Jensen took a Ray Anderson pass and snuck it past Torrel to make it a 3-1 game.
Jack Southard also assisted on the goal.
The Golden Bears brought the lead back up to a three goal game as time was running out in the period.
Sophomore Nick Troutwine fired a shot that went over the Princeton net and bounced back in front of the goal.
He picked up the puck and beat Burian with a quick shot.
The second period came to an end with the Golden Bears leading 4-1.
“We took too many penalties in that second period, Torrel said. “I guess we had to practice killing penalties, he said with a smile on his face.
Burian stopped 5 in the frame, while Torrel kicked out 4.
Kopp made it a 5-1 game early in the third when he took a Nick Beaudette pass and beat Burian.
Van Orsdel also assisted on the goal.
The Golden Bears closed out the scoring with 59 seconds left to play when Nick Troutwine scored his second goal of the game, letting a quick snap-shot go that went top-shelf past Burian to make it 6-2.
“I really like the way the whole team played today,” Torrel said. “We played four lines and they all worked hard out there and I saw a lot of good things.”
Torrel had 18 saves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.