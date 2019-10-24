Hibbing Daily Tribune
CLOQUET — As Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, Ely and North Shore runners were crossing the finish line, it was anybody’s guess as to who was going to win the 7A cross country title.
After some serious nail biting, Titan coach Will Floersheim was unsure just how well his team had done. He knew it was going to be a toss up between his team and North Shore and Ely.
He had reason to worry, but his fears were put to rest as Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin scored 97 points to capture its second straight Section 7A cross country title Thursday at the Cloquet Country Club.
Ely was close behind with 100, followed by North Shore at 115.
Rounding out the field were Pequot Lakes 123, Cromwell-Wright 172, Virginia 178, Moose Lake-Willow River 214, Proctor 223, Mountain Iron-Buhl 225, Eveleth-Gilbert 229, Carlton 229, International Falls 296, Mesabi East 324, Esko 343, Crosby-Ironton 354, Deer River/Northland 441, South Ridge 530, Pine River-Backus 547, Marshall 574, East Central 588, Lakeview Christian Academy 604 and Chisholm 620.
Floersheim wasn’t taking anything for granted, and his suspicions played out perfectly.
“It was close,” Floersheim said. “As much as you can impress upon kids, year in and year out, that anything can happen when you get to this meet — emotions, kids get sick — so many things can happen.
“Probably because of the caliber of kids we have, we lucked out. We lived to fight another day.”
The one runner Floersheim didn’t have to worry about was Geno Uhrbom, who ran a steady race, winning with a time of 15:36.
After that, a steady flow of Ely and Storm runners started crossing the finish line. That’s why Floresheim wasn’t sure what position his team would place. His first thought was, “I don’t know?’
“Honestly, if every person had to feel that feeling that a head coach feels, when you know your team has a shot, you’re waiting and wondering and hoping you did the math right in your head, it’s tough,” Floresheim said.
Spencer Engel finally crossed the finish line in 13th place (17:10), then Daniel Olson placed 18th in 17:31. Connor Thoennes was 31st in 17:59, then Greg Peterson placed 34th (18:03).
Ely’s fifth runner placed 50th, and North Shore’s fifth runner was 58th to help the Titans’ cause because after four runners, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (63) trailed the Timberwolves by seven (50) and the Storm by six (57).
Peterson’s finish gave the Titans their second-straight 7A title and fifth-straight trip to the state.
“I’m proud of the kids,” Floersheim said. “We’ve had one kid that’s been a banner runner for us for a long time, but we’ve changed out. We’ve graduated kids, and we’ve brought in younger kids.
“I challenged these guys to run like men before the race, and I had an eighth-grader (Levi Danielson) run like a man today,” Floersheim said.
Michael Butterfield would place 38th in 18:08, and Danielson placed 41st in 18:11.
For the Bluestreaks, Sean Connor was 117th (20:24); Jesse Covell 124th (20:52); July Abernathy 125th (20:54), Kilen Klimek 128th (21:08), Jonah Giermann 135th (21:33); Charlie Thompson 145th (22:25); and Bay Yukich 149th (24:21)
On the girls side, Pequot Lakes won the meet with 74, followed by Mesabi East at 113. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin ninth with 242.
Kaitlin Olson placed 29th (21:18), Carlee Plackner 31st (21:23), Baylie Norris 39th (21:43), Karly Mann 62nd (22:31), Avalynn Westpha 81st (23:26), Hailey Kilduff 99th (24:45) and Brooke Petrich was 121st (28:31).
For Chisholm, Autum Rajkovich was 102nd in 24:31, and Layla Rajkovich was 72nd in 22:58.
