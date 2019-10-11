MESABI DAILY NEWS
VIRGINIA — Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin racked up 427 yards of total offense and stifled the Virginia offense to spoil the Blue Devils’ Homecoming game, 40-0, on a cold, blustery night at Ewens Field.
The Titans (5-2) seemingly did little wrong as the amassed 322 rushing yards and another 105 yards through the air to keep Virginia winless on the season. The Devils had a total of 153 yards of offense in the contest, which was the last game to be played at Ewens Field.
GNK took control of the game on their first possession after a bad Virginia snap gave the Titans the ball just 34 yards from pay dirt. Just a short time later, GNK’s Eli Conaway ran 22 yards to the Devils seven before finishing the job on the next play to give the visitors an 8-0 advantage.
The Devils got another chance on offense and moved the ball successfully on runs by Jack Toman and Noah Niece to get to the GNK 42. However, Toman got sacked and Virginia was forced to punt.
GNK quarterback Blace Tomberlin turned to the passing game and found Dylan DeChampeau for a 32-yard gain down to the Devils 38. The Titans then turned to the run to go the remaining 38 yards. Tomberlin got the final carry and took it 16 yards to the end zone for a 14-0 lead after one quarter of play.
Virginia’s struggles continued in the second quarter and Greenway/N-K finally took advantage after a Devils punt ave them the ball on their own 39.
This time Conaway spearheaded the 61-yard drive before Tomberlin found Ty Donahue for a 20-yard catch and run to make it 20-0.
Virginia’s next possession saw them go to the air with a good deal of success. Toman found wide receiver Braeden Seppala for a 42-yard gain and Ryan Hujanen’s catch and run put the ball at the Titans 1-yard line. However, Virginia couldn’t punch it in after taking a sack and being pushed back by GNK, which took over on downs at their own 36.
The Titans proceeded to reach midfield before Conaway broke free again a a 49-yard scoring run off left tackle for a 28-0 GNK advantage at the break.
The Titans scored again in the third and fourth quarters to take a commanding 40-0 lead, while Toman, Niece, Hujanen and the Devils could get little going.
Virginia did put together a 58-yard drive early in the final stanza as Hujanen hauled in a tipped pass and Toman broke free for a 22-yard run. The Devils reached the GNK 5, but the drive ultimately stalled out.
The Devils play at International Falls on Wednesday and GNK plays at Mesabi East.
Greenway/N-K141466—40
Virginia0000—0
First Quarter
GNK — Eli Conaway 7 run (Conaway run)
GNK — Blace Tomberlin 16 run (run fails)
Second Quarter
GNK — Ty Donahue 20 pass from Tomberlin (run fails)
GNK — Conaway 49 run (Tom Cueller pass from Tomberlin)
Third Quarter
GNK — Cuellar 24 pass from Tomberlin (run fails)
Fourth Quarter
GNK — Donahue 3 run (run fails)
