MOUNTAIN IRON — The No. 6 Virginia football team had a few small victories in the first half of their 7AAA quarterfinal playoff game with No. 3 Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin.
The Devils limited the Titans to just two scores in the opening half, much better than the four they gave up 11 days prior when the two teams met in the regular season. When GNK passed the ball, the Virginia defense stepped up and had some excellent coverage to stifle Titan drives.
Virginia was also able to move the ball down field and make some big running and passing plays that gave them a shot at the end zone. They weren’t able to capitalize on these opportunities, but the Devils put up a fight that GNK wasn’t expecting.
VHS 0 0 0 0 — 0
GNK 6 8 20 8 — 42
First Quarter
G: Ely Conaway 1 run (run fail)
Second Quarter
G: Conaway 21 run (Ty Donahue pass from Blace Tomberlin)
Third Quarter
G: DeAngelo Jefferson 15 run (Tomberlin run)
G: Tomberlin 5 run (pass fail)
G: Dylan DeChampeau 39 pass from Tomberlin (pass fail)
Fourth Quarter
G: Donahue 5 run (Donahue run)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.