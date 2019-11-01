Grand Rapids Herald-Review
NASHWAUK — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin boys cross country team has been very successful for the last five years.
Just how successful have the Titans been?
Well, if you term success by the number of state appearances a team makes, then GNK is batting .1000 because it will be making its fifth consecutive state meet appearance on Nov. 2, at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn.
Coach Will Floersheim deflects praise that his program has to be considered a dynasty, instead saying that his athletes have put in the work throughout the years and that separates them from the people that haven’t put in the work over the past half decade.
“These kids show up year-around and put in the work,” said Floersheim. “A couple days a week in the summer they are together as a team and there is not a day they take off in the fall. They might joke around and be goofballs, but when it comes down to it they put in the work.
“I am just beyond impressed by what these guys continue to do. It’s not something we ever take for granted and it was hard sitting at the section meet and wondering if we made it. It was closer than we thought it would be so not only does it humble us, but it also reminds you as a coach how much these guys mean to me.”
The Titans are led by junior Geno Uhrbom, the defending state Class A champion in Minnesota. He ran a personal best at the section meet and he said he is ready to go for the state meet. Two seniors – Spencer Engel and Greg Peterson – are hoping to run the races of their lives to finish in the top 25 and achieve All-State status. Other runners who will be working hard include Daniel Olson, Connor Thoennes and Michael Butterfield.
Floersheim said the team improves every year it has gone to state and he said a top five finish would be great to see.
“I think top five would be the next step in that progression for us,” the coach said. “It is a threshold we haven’t crossed yet and if we are going to do it, this is probably one of the years for us to do it because we have two awesome seniors, a junior who is as good anybody has, plus a bunch more.”
Peterson said he struggled to finish the section race because of his illness, but he said he knew he had to run for his team. He will be making his third appearance at state running for the Titans, and he was an alternate another year.
“We knew we were going to state,” Peterson said. “We were a little nervous when I was sick and we barely edged out Ely but it feels great to be going to state again. It’s been consistent work – Spencer (Engel) and everyone else have just consistently gotten better.
“At state, we want to get into the top five but it is going to take the team to stay close to Geno.”
Engel will be making his third appearance at state and he said he hopes the team can place better than the ninth and seventh place finishes of the past two years.
“We want to take a top three finish at state,” said Engel. “Greg needs to get healthy for one, and we just need to run like I know we can. Our four, five, six runners have been stepping up big time and that’s probably why we won the section. Now Greg and I need to do our jobs if we are going to get better.
“It’s really nice that we get to end on a high note as seniors and finish at a meet that not many people get to go to.”
Uhrbom said he is ready to go to Northfield to defend his state title. It appears he is ready as the 15 minutes and 36 second time he recorded on the 5,000-meter course in Cloquet was his best time ever. At state, he hopes to not only top his personal best time, but he is hoping to set a state record in the process. The current state record is 15:28 which was set by Mike Torchia of Rochester Lourdes in 2005.
“My goal at the section meet was to set a course record and so I did,” said Uhrbom. “My year went all right. I feel strong for the end of the year and now I am ready to kick it in. My goal at state is to set a state record. To do that, I need a hard kick that is longer.
“I just want to continue to improve and I want to continue to win championships. That’s my goal.”
Floersheim was asked what Uhrbom needs to do to repeat as state champion. He said he is not worried about whether Uhrbom sets a state record or not in the race.
“We are just worried about winning the race, and I think this year for him to win the race with so much talent in it, he is going to have to go out and do something close to setting a state Class A record anyway,” Floersheim explained. “I think Geno is going to have to go out and run a phenomenal race which means the kids racing against him are going to have to run even better races.
“He’s won three straight titles now and there is nothing left to say. He is going to show up and he’s going to be ready to race.”
Floersheim says there is a chance that Engel and Peterson – if he is healthy – have a chance to achieve All-State status with great races.
“Greg is trying to rebound a little bit from an illness but those two guys are team guys and for us to do what we want to do as a team, we are going to have to score one-two-three really well,” Floersheim said. “So, we will see what they will be able to do.”
Engel said his goal is to finish in the top 25, which would make him an All-State runner.
“At the beginning of the year I told (Floersheim) that I was going to be All-State this year and I don’t know how realistic that is with the times I have been running,” Engel said. “But I definitely am going to break 17 minutes, I am going to get into the 16’s.”
Peterson said he struggled somewhat at state the past two years, and last year he was saddled with an injury. He said his success will depend on whether he feels well on Nov. 2.
“I was having a good year this year but then I got sick,” Peterson said. “I raced a much slower section race than in previous years but I am going to finish out the year. I have been sick for eight days, the worst I have ever been sick honestly. But it doesn’t matter how I feel because I will still be racing.”
Floersheim said he is thankful for assistant coaches Jeri Peterson, Jon Scally and Megan Allen, the parents of the athletes and the other people who have helped the cross country through the years.
