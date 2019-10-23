Hibbing Daily Tribune
COLERAINE — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys cross country team might have have the No. 1 runner in the section, but does that make the Titans a shoe-in to win the Section 7A title?
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Will Floersheim isn’t buying into that one because he knows there’s plenty of teams that could battle for the title.
The Titans, who have been to four-straight state meets, have done so as a runner up twice, and, more importantly, as 7A champions two times.
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin will try to become a three-time section winner when 25 teams converge on the Cloquet Country Club for the Section 7A Meet, which begins at noon today.
Floersheim has been around long enough to know that nothing is guaranteed.
“There’s a number of teams in the section that, on any given day, are good, solid, quality teams that could easily sneak up and upset a team,” Floersheim said. “People expect us to be one of those teams, but Ely has been good, Proctor has talent and Pequot Lakes has been a strong program, with a good coach.
“You never know. As a coach, you learn after a few section meets to not take anything for granted. I’ve been around this. I’ve seen teams miss by one point. There’s nothing worse than that if you don’t go into it with the right mindset.”
The Titans will have that right mindset because they’re led by seniors Spencer Engel and Greg Peterson.
“I have two remarkable senior leaders,” Floersheim said. “They’ve been a part of this ride for a couple of years. As captains, they don’t let the team take a day off. They’re the standard setters.
“There isn’t a day where they’re satisfied with letting anyone on the team have less than their best day. They lead by example.”
Engel and Peterson are also the Nos. 2 and 3 runners behind defending section champion Geno Uhrbom.
As important as Uhrbom is, it’s Peterson and Engel that sail the ship.
“They’re kids that don’t jump out at you with state-board record times, but they’re as good of two and three runners on a team that you will find anywhere in the state,” Floersheim said. “They’re driven kids. Their best is better than a lot of people have.”
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin’s fourth runner has been Daniel Olson, who gives everything he has to help the team succeed.
“He doesn’t have times that jump off of the page, but he has a blue-collar, hard-hat mentality,” Floersheim said. “He comes out on race day to let people know what he’s all about.”
Connor Thoennes has been the Titans fifth runner this season, with Michael Butterfield being that sixth runner. Levi Danielson will be in that seventh spot.
“When you have five and six runners, like we do, the way the numbers work in this sport, if you can put them in front of another teams’ fifth runner, that’s what we can do,” Floersheim said. “We need them to do their jobs, show up and do what they’re capable of doing.
“If we do that, we’ll be hard to beat, but they have to show up and do it.”
On the Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin girls front, Carlee Plackner is the senior leader on the team. Baylie Norris and Kaitlin Olson, along with Plackner, have outside shots at making it to state.
“They will need their season-best races to do that, but they know what they have,” Floersheim said. “That talent level isn’t a question.”
Karly Mann is that fourth runner, with Avalynn Westphal at No. 5, seventh-grader Hailey Kilduff at No. 6 and Brooke Petrich at No. 7.
“Karly is our pivotal scorer on the girls side,” Floersheim said. ‘She has to run closer to the top three. If she closes that gap, that could make all the difference in the world to be in the top five or not in the top 10.
“Her ability to be in that first group makes all of the difference for us on the team. Avalynn needs to have a season’s best, but she has the potential to get us in the top five, too, which would be the best showing ever for our program.”
Kilduff will be in her first section meet, and Petrich, who has battled injuries this season, rounds out the team.
“Hailey has been running junior-high meets all year, but she had a potential shot to earn a varsity letter if she made the section team,” Floersheim said. “She ran in the conference meet, so I thought I’d roll the dice and throw her in the section meet.
“She can gain experience, and hopefully, she has fun. Brooke, she stuck it out when it hasn’t been easy to be in the lineup. A lot of kids wouldn’t have held onto that. I know our kids will give it everything they have.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.