CHERRY — If the Cherry High School boys basketball team wants to advance in the 7A Tournament, it has one roadblock standing in front of them — Mason Ollman.
The Silver Bay senior has been dominant on the court this season, and that’s what the Tigers will be dealing with when the two teams meet in a Section 7A second-round contest today, beginning at 7 p.m., at the Cherry High School Gymnasium.
Cherry coach Jordan Christianson is well aware of Ollman’s ability, but it doesn’t stop with him.
Senior guard Riley Tiboni will also be a handful for the Tigers.
“Right now, we’re working on three different defenses,” Christianson said. “We’ll test them all out, and if one doesn’t work, we’ll switch to another. We’ll give them different looks, and keep guys fresh.
“They have to know where they’re at all times on the floor.”
That’s because Ollman isn’t afraid to launch shots from deep 3-point range.
“Against Northland, he shot seven of them and two were from two- to three-feet inside the halfcourt line,” Christianson said. “With him, it’s his physicality. We’ve faced good scorers in the past, but he’s a rock-solid athlete.
“What separates him from the other area scorers is his strength and athleticism. He has a football mentality about him. He’s tough on the glass, too. We have to keep him off the glass as well.”
If Cherry has an advantage over the Mariners, who are 14-12 on the season, it might be depth and balanced scoring.
Matthew Welch, Isaac Asuma, Gavin Constantine, Izaic Martin and Mason Perkovich have all hit double figures this season.
“Matthew and Isaac have carried our offense, but we have other guys capable of scoring,” Christianson said. “Gavin has had 18-point games, Martin has upped his scoring, and Mason has picked it up lately.
“We can beat teams with other guys. We’re not a two-headed monster. We have other guys capable of having a good night. That’s our balanced offensive approach. Silver Bay is set up for. Ours is set up to give a lot of people a chance to succeed.”
The two teams met on Dec. 7, with Silver Bay winning 62-56.
“When we played them in that first game, they played a lot of zone,” Christianson said. “He (Jeremy Schwarz) is a good coach. He spends time scouting, and he plays what defense works in certain situations, just like we do.
“We’ve been solid at getting to the hoop and making good decisions. Earlier, that was off. We have to get to the paint and make the right decisions. If we do that, we’ll be fine.”
That’s why Christianson likes the way his offense has developed over the season, and that’s why the Tigers have won seven-of-their-last-eight games.
“We’re comfortable with our offensive systems,” he said. “Our guys are becoming less robotic. They’re freelancing a little more. If the defense takes something away, they will try to exploit it with whatever it takes.”
The biggest key is playing defense.
“It’s all about playing 36 minutes of defense and hitting shots,” Christianson said. ‘There’s no crazy schematics you can throw in there. It’s knocking down shots.”
