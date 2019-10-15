Hibbing Daily Tribune
CHERRY — The Cherry High School football team would like a home game in the playoffs next week.
As it stands now, the Tigers are the No. 3 seed in their section, so that is a real possibility.
To guarantee that spot, Cherry coach Jason Marsh would like to see his team take care of business today when the Tigers travel to Onamia to take on the Panthers, beginning at 7 p.m.
With the win over Ely last week, Cherry is 4-3, so Marsh is hoping his team is building some momentum heading into the postseason.
“It’s two-fold,” Marsh said. “You never want to back into the playoffs. You want to go in playing your best ball at the end of the season. We want to build on last week. We certainly want a home playoff game, and that all depends upon where you’re seeded.
“We want to be one of those top four teams. As a coach, you’re never 100-percent happy with everything, but in our first year back, we’re pleased with how we’ve played and what we’ve done on the field. We’re excited for what the future holds for Cherry football.”
So what do the Tigers have to do against Onamia to be successful?
Play smart, that’s what.
“They do a lot of different things, both offensively and defensively,” Marsh said. “They have a lot of different looks, so we have to be prepared for that. We’ve talked about all year, keeping our assignments.
“We have enough kids now that we’ve run good scout team offenses and defenses. It’s a short week, so we had to cram as much as we could in to give our guys a chance to see all of the things we’ve seen on film.”
Usually, Marsh and his team will watch film on Monday, but this week, with the short turnaround, he had his players watch that film on their own.
“It’s tougher,” Marsh said.
“We cut that film study out this week and had the kids look at their film on their own. They have to spend time out of practice, so we could utilize the practice time we have.
“At the varsity level, to be successful, you have to do those things, like the weight room and looking at film. We want to get this program where we’re a consistently good team.”
Marsh did say that the Panthers will use either tight sets, or they will spread it out.
“It varies from game-to-game, series-to-series,” Marsh said. “They put up 32 points against McGregor, so they have the potential to score some points.”
The Tigers did have some breakdowns against the Timberwolves, which need to be cleaned up for this game.
Other than that, the key to a Cherry win will be the play at the line-of-scrimmage.
“We have to be physical,” Marsh said. “We have to hit hard, and get a big push on the offensive line. Defensively, we have to get penetration. Our quarterback has to be able to ready their defense and adjust accordingly.
“Defensively, it’s being intent on keeping our assignments. If we do that, we should be good.”
