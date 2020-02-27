CHERRY — One down, hopefully three more to go.
That’s the case for the Cherry High School girls basketball team who picked up playoff win No. 1 quite handily, defeating Hill City/Northland 83-23 in a Section 7A first-round contest at the Cherry High School Gymnasium Thursday.
The Tigers led from the outset, taking an 8-0 lead just four minutes into the game, then they extended that lead 29-0 before the Storm finally got their first basket with 9:13 to play.
“That was a nice start to get that early lead,” Cherry coach Tim Sauter said. “I thought, defensively, we were playing well in our half-court man and our full-court press. We switched up later to a zone, and we didn’t look our best in that.
“It was a good-early first game. It’s about how I could see us playing. There were a few things we could have done smoother. We were a little hesitant with our driving against their zone early. Once we made some adjustments, we started finding where we were supposed to be going.”
When the first half was said and done Cherry had a 58-9 lead, and there was never any doubt as to the outcome of the game.
What did the Tigers want to accomplish in the second half?
“We came out and let our starters run a handful of plays,” Sauter said. “They dropped into a 2-3. I thought maybe we’d see that in the next round, so we let the starters in a little bit to run against that.”
After that, Sauter cleared his bench and gave everyone ample playing time.
Even so, Cherry kept its focus and kept pushing forward.
“That was good,” Sauter said. “All of the way down, we played well even with the younger ones coming in.”
The Tigers were led by Katie Peterson and Jessa Schroetter with 14 points apiece. Karlee Grondahl had 13, as did Kaelyn Kudis.
Hill City/Northland was led by Alexis Cash with eight points. Hunter Ahonen finished with six.
Cherry will now play either Littlefork-Big Falls or Deer River at the University of Minnesota-Duluth at 5:30 p.m., Saturday.
HC/N 9 14 — 23
CHS 58 25 — 83
Hill City/Northland: Ruby Booth 2, Kayleigh Horn 4, Hunter Ahonen 6, Alexis Cash 8, Emma Finke 3.
Cherry: Katie Peterson 14, Lauren Staples 9, Karlee Grondahl 13, Olivia Baasi 2, Kacie Zganjar 5, Kaelynn Kudis 13, Jessa Schroetter 14, Jillian Sajdak 2, Kaylyn Cappo 7.
Total Fouls: Hill City/Northland 19; Cherry 16; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Hill City/Northland9-15; Cherry 13-29; 3-pointers: Horn, Cash 2, Finke, Grondahl, Kudis 3.
