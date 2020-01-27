Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
CHERRY — For the most part, Cherry High School girls basketball coach Tim Sauter wants to generate offense with his teams’ press.
That worked to perfection in the first 10 minutes of the first half for the Tigers, who turned 10 International Falls turnovers into 12 points.
Six of those points came early in the first half as Cherry built an 18-5 lead, then the Tigers cruised to a 75-40 victory over the Broncos Monday at the Cherry High School Gymnasium.
It couldn’t have worked out any better for Cherry as it improves to xx-x on the year.
“We got early turnovers on our offensive end right away, and we converted them pretty good,” Sauter said. “We had a little lapse, but they made some adjustments. We made some adjustments.
“It still seemed like we were getting enough turnovers or rushed shots that were effective.”
How much does that press key the Tigers’ offense?
“I think it does get them motivated a little bit,” Sauter said. “It seems like they’re a little more engaged on the defensive end if we’re pressing. I don’t know if we can press everybody all of the time, so we have to figure it out without that.
“It seemed like even when we went to halfcourt, we were still getting some good shots, and we were cleaning up the boards when we didn’t make them.”
A majority of those putbacks were secured by either Jessa Schroetter and Katie Peterson.
Schroetter had 14 points in the first half, and Peterson had 11.
“They both find the ball,” Sauter said. “We had four girls in double figures in the first half, so that was some nice balance. She and Katie clean up a lot of misses. She and Katie work well off of each other.”
With those four players in double figures, Cherry took a 51-25 lead into halftime.
From there, Sauter had his team work on some things that they might need in the future.
“We wanted to take a little more time, and try to execute more with our half-court offense,” Sauter said. “We worked against their zone a little, trying to move the ball. We wanted to get exactly the shots we wanted instead of just any shot.
“I’m not sure if we did that well, but we got a few to go in early.”
Schroetter would lead the way with 20 points. Peterson finished with 15. Lauren Staples had 14, and Karlee Grondahl had 10.
Chloe Sullivan led International Falls with 10. Maddie Lowe had eight and Anna Windels finished with six.
IF 25 15 — 40
CHS 51 24 — 75
International Falls: Maddy Olson 6, Holly Wold 2, Maddie Lowe 8, Anna Windels 7, Lucie Kennedy 4, Chloe Sullivan 10, Hannah Mark 3.
Cherry: Katie Peterson 15, Lauren Staples 14, Karlee Grondahl 10, Danielle Clement 7, Kaelynn Kudis 7, Jessa Schroetter 20, Jillian Sajdak 2.
Total Fouls: International Falls 11; Cherry 13; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: International Falls 3-7; Cherry 5-8; 3-pointers: Olson 2, Mark, Staples, Grondahl 3, Clement, Kudis 2.
Chisholm 73
McGregor 57
MCGREGOR — The Bluestreaks had four players in double figures en route to the victory over the Mercs on the road Monday.
Jordan Temple led the way with 23 points, followed by Katie Pearson with 16. Sofie Anderson and Hannah Kne both had 12.
Kiana Hawkins led McGregor with 19 points. Hailey Maas finished with 17.
CHS 39 34 — 73
MHS 27 30 — 57
Chisholm: Jordan Temple 23, Katie Pearson 16, Sofie Anderson 12, Hannah Kne 12, Lola Huhta 8, Jade Wolfram 2.
McGregor: Kiana Hawkins 19, Haley Maas 17, Jaylynn Maijala 6, Kaelyn Tierney 6, Jordan Paquette 6, Haylee Kellermann 2, Courtney Gauithier 1.
Total Fouls: Chisholm 12; McGregor 23; Fouled Out: Paquette, Tierney, Maas; Free Throws: Chisholm 17-31; McGregor 6-9; 3-pointers: Temple 2, Anderson, Kne, Hawkins 3, Paquette 2.
Mountain Iron-Buhl 82
Eveleth-Gilbert 36
MOUNTAIN IRON — The Rangers’ Sage Ganyo dropped in 18 points and Jordan Zubich added 17 more to propel the home team to an 82-36 win over Eveleth-Gilbert.
“We played really hard’’ for the whole game and shot well from the free throw line (24-28), said Mountain Iron-Buhl head coach Jeff Buffetta.
MI-B also had Mia Ganyo reach double figures with 10 points.
The Golden Bears were led by Elli Jankila with 16 points and Payton Dosan with eight.
Eveleth-Gilbert 17 19 — 36
Mountain Iron-Buhl 45 37 — 82
E-G: Payton Dosan 8, Lydia Delich 2, Mckendrick Landwer 1, Morgan Marks 3, Elli Jankila 16, Cadyn Krmpotich 6. 3-pointers: Marks 1. Free throws: 7-9. Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: None.
MIB: Laney Ryan 6, Jacie Kvas 2, Hali Savela 4, Jordan Zubich 17, Brooke Niska 8, Miah Gellerstedt 7, Sage Ganyo 18, Mia Ganyo 10, Ava Butler 6, Lauren Maki 4. 3-pointers: Zubich 3, Niska 2, Gellerstedt 1, S. Ganyo 1, M. Ganyo 2, Butler 1. Free throws: 24-28. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.
BOYS’ HOCKEY
Sartell-St. Stephen 5,
Virginia/MI-B 2
Sartell — Virginia/MI-B and Sartell-St. Stephen were tied 2-2 heading to the third period.
The final stanza was all Sartell, though, as the Sabres downed the Devils, 5-2, Saturday.
Trailing 1-0 after an early goal, the Blue Devils’ Ben Ervin lit the lamp with helpers from Tom Nemanich and Logan Bialke midway through the first.
The teams would go to the second tied 1-1 before Sartell-St. Stephen took the lead once again at the 15:18 mark of the middle frame.
The Blue Devils’ Dillon Drake answered back less than one minute later with an even strength tally with assists coming from Brennan Peterson and Rollie Seppala.
Virginia/MI-B couldn’t get much going offensively in the third period, while the Sabres scored three times to seal the victory.
Blue Devil goaltender Tristan Pikula stopped 40 of 45 shots.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.