CHERRY — It looked like the Cherry High School volleyball might finish off North Woods in three games.
After all, the Tigers won the first set by six, then manhandled the Grizzlies in set two, winning by 17 points.
But North Woods flipped a switch and took all of the momentum away from Cherry, winning games three and four by seven and five points, respectively.
In the fifth-and-deciding contest, the Tigers narrowly escaped an upset en route to a 3-2, 25-19, 25-8, 18-25, 20-25 15-5 Section 7A round-of-16 victory over North Woods at the Cherry High School Gymnasium Wednesday.
The Tigers narrowly escaped an upset by the skin of their teeth.
“We were feeling good, maybe a little too confident,” Cherry coach LeAnn Adkisson said. “North Woods came back with a vengeance. Maybe we got complacent, and North Woods wanted it.
“They were fighting hard. They started blocking our middles, so we had to adjust to that. It took us awhile. North Woods was digging great. We were maybe caught off guard, or we weren’t ready. In sports, you can never get complacent.”
North Woods was competitive in game one, but game two got away from the Grizzlies early as Cherry took 15-1 lead.
“We got out of rhythm right away,” North Woods coach Kandi Olson said. “Once we lost our rhythm we had a hard time getting it back. I actually restored some things in the third game, and did the things we would usually do
“That made everyone feel a little more confident. I feel that’s what brought us back into the game.”
The Grizzlies took it to Cherry in the third game, neutralizing both Kaelyn Kudis and Katie Peterson.
“After game two, I told them, ‘Forget about that one. That’s not you. You don’t play like that. That was a fluke,” Olson said. “I told them we were coming back, and coming stronger in this game.
“They were able to let go of that, which I credit the girls 100-percent. I credit our senior leadership for that. They got the girls fired back up, and into the game again.”
What changed on the court?
“We changed our rotation, and that was a big deal,” Olson said. “All of a sudden, our confident people were in the right spots. When you start strong, that makes a difference. We saw that.”
In the fourth set, North Woods only gave the Tigers one lead, 9-8. Everytime the game was tied, North Woods always took the lead, then the Grizzlies pulled away at the end.
“We knew that we had to be on them from serve No. 1,” Olson said. “We had to put some points on the board right away. We were able to do that, and that boosted our confidence that they could take that game if they pushed hard all the way through.”
In set No. 5, Cherry wasn’t exactly riding the momentum train, but the Tigers got ahead early, and in a set up to 15, that’s the key to being successful.
“That was good on nerves that we had the good, little run,” Adkisson said. “We focused on staying calm, confident, stable and steady. That helped pull us through. We didn’t panic.
“They scrambled a little, then they picked it back up again. In our team huddle after the game, I told them that was good. They way they scrambled but were were able to pull it back, that was super important. We have to keep our composure.”
Cherry was led by Kudis with 20 kills, and Peterson had 15. Oryann Trucano finished with seven. Peterson had seven aces, nine digs and five blocks; Kudis had nine blocks and nine digs; Abby Reinerson had seven digs; Bailey Kowarsch had seven digs; and Lauren Staples had 22 assists.
Coley Olson led North Woods with 14 kills and 15 digs; Kayla Tschida had six kills and six digs; Morgan Burnett had five kills and 34 assists; and Karlyn Pierce had 12 kills and four blocks.
