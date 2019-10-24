Hibbing Daily Tribune
CHERRY — Last year, the Cherry High School volleyball team was eliminated by Ely in the 7A quarterfinals.
This season, the Tigers get a chance for some payback today when they travel to Ely for a Section 7A quarterfinal contest against the Timberwolves, beginning at 7 p.m.
Cherry survived a scare from North Woods on Wednesday, winning a five-set thriller over the Grizzlies.
It doesn’t get any easier from here on out.
Cherry could have easily folded against North Woods, and even though a little panic set in, the Tigers were able to right themselves and take care of business.
Cherry coach LeAnn Adkisson is hoping her team keeps that same kind of composure against Ely.
“I want them to maintain a stable consistency,” Adkisson said. “We kind of panicked and started tipping a lot, and that doesn’t work at the varsity level. They had good attitudes, both on the court and during timeouts, encouraging each other to push on.
“I had to remind them to stay stable and not let their emotions come into play. They just had to play the game like they know how to play.”
It’s going to take that same kind of mental fortitude and physical effort against Ely.
Cherry (18-5) lost to the Timberwolves 3-0 on Sept. 5, then beat them 2-1 at the Greenway Tournament on Sept. 7.
Adkisson knows what has to happen if the Tigers are going to advance into the semifinals for the second time in three years.
“They have a good setter and Brielle (Kallberg) is a good hitter,” Adkisson said. “She knows how to hit around the blocks. She’s also a strong server and passer as well, but they don’t just rely on her.
“They have other girls that can step it up as well.”
The Tigers’ block must be spot-on against Kallberg.
“We’ve been working on our defense, and our block has improved greatly over the season,” Adkisson said. “Our blockers need to get their timing right on her. We have to put up a big block on her.
“We typically double block. We don’t usually triple block because we have a good defense that can pick the ball up.”
Adkisson said she likes the way her team is rounding into shape in the postseason.
“If our girls play hard and play their best, they know how they can play,” she said. “They need to play with confidence and heart. Our team, as a whole, is extremely strong. We don’t rely on one or two girls. We rely on the whole team.
“We’re using everybody, and that’s why we’re successful. They have a great cohesion off and on the court, and that makes for a great team.”
Cherry has been to the quarterfinal round ever since Adkisson took over three years ago. Last year, the Timberwolves took the Tigers out of the tourney.
Is there some payback coming this season?
“Last year was last year,” Adkisson said. ‘We have different leaders and a whole different team dynamic this year, which should help us tremendously. We’re all competitors, but we want that final result.
“I told them that from here on out, we’ll be playing good teams that will get kills on us. The question is, ‘How are we going to answer back?’ That will determine it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.