CHERRY — If experience means anything, then the Cherry High School girls basketball team is in good hands.
The Tigers’ four seniors, Katie Peterson, Kaelynn Kudis, Karlee Grondahl and Olivia Baasi have been through the wars before, and they have handled the situations nicely.
Those four, along with the rest of the Cherry squad will need more of that resilience as they will get pushed today in a Section 7A quarterfinal contest against Littlefork-Big Falls, beginning at 5:30 p.m., at Romano Gymnasium on the campus of the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
Tiger coach Tim Sauter is relying on those seniors to get the team through to the semifinals.
“I just need them to do what they normally do,” Sauter said. “We’re a balanced team, but I expect quality plays out of all of them. We expect them to do what we want them to do when they’re out there.
“It’s still about playing a basketball game. We have to execute and give effort, a quality effort all of the time.”
What does Sauter expect to see out of the Vikings?
“They look like they’re playing five guards, who are a little taller,” he said. “They’ve been shooting a lot of threes, so we have to guard them in open space. It’s playing good defense and not allowing them to dictate the tempo.
“We beat them in mid-January, but they were missing one of their better players with a sprained ankle. They’re sixth seed, with a good record. We’re not going to take them lightly. We have to focus on what we normally do.”
It’s Cherry that wants to dictate the tempo.
“We want to get up and pressure them right away,” Sauter said. “We want them to take questionable shots. We need to get defensive rebounds and get going in transition ourselves. We don’t want to give them any extra possessions.
“An early start is always nice. We need quality possession right away, getting good shots, then finishing them. That’s how you get good momentum right off the bat.”
The Tigers have been in the quarterfinals many times before, so this isn’t anything new to most of these players.
“That should help,” Sauter said. “We’ve been there a few times in a row, so they’ve played some past games in that scenario. They should be comfortable with that set up. They should be able to use that experience and not be nervous.”
Sauter said he expects Littlefork-Big Falls to throw some zone at his team.
“If they do, we’d still like to find the paint off of the wing or our dribble-drive to force their defense to react to us,” Sauter said. “We want to make our checks and passes to who we’re supposed to, finding the open people, and they’ll shoot the ball when open.
“On Thursday, we were pretty good at that, but we may have been too patient at times. We could have put the ball on the floor to make something good happen. They’re understanding what happens, and they’re doing well at it.”
The game plan is easy.
“They will come out ready to play,” he said. “We’ll put on defensive pressure full court, and we’ll try to get up-and-down the floor, running our style of game. We have to finish plays on the offensive end.
“We have to do a lot of good things, and not compound any miscues.”
