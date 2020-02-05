Hibbing Daily Tribune
CHERRY — The Cherry High School girls basketball team is 17-3 on the season, but the Tigers biggest test is on the horizon.
That’s because the Tigers will be taking on Mountain Iron-Buhl, today, beginning at 7:15 p.m., at the Cherry High School Gymnasium.
The Rangers are 14-5 this season, and 5-0 in Section 7A play. Cherry is 12-0 in section play.
“I’m looking forward to a good game,” Cherry coach Tim Sauter said. “They’re ranked well in the state. They play some tougher teams, and took some losses to them, but this should be a good game.”
Cherry prides itself on pressure defense and pressing, and that will be thrown right back at them in this game.
“We have to handle their full-court pressure,” Sauter said. “When we run our offense, we have to get good looks that we want. We also have to contain their transition game. They like to push the ball up the floor and get some good shots off of it.
“We also have to defend the 3-point line against them. They get a lot of transition baskets, a lot of driving, then kicking it out. They have a lot of shooters, different ones that can knock them down. We have to play straight-up on them, and not help anybody out.”
If the Tigers have one advantage over Mountain Iron-Buhl, it might be in the paint.
Both Katie Peterson and Jessa Schroetter need to assert themselves on the inside.
“We like to attack the paint,” Sauter said. “We have a little size advantage on them. We have to get inside, and see if we can hurt them. If we do get kick outs, we have to knock down our 3-point attempts, but we want to get the ball into the paint.
“They both have to be effective. Both Jess and Katie have to clean up the boards on the defensive end. They also have to shoot their opportunities at a high ratio.”
The last time a Cherry team beat the Rangers, according to Sauter was 2007. Since he was hired in 2008, the Tigers haven’t won a game against Mountain Iron-Buhl.
How can Cherry change that dominance?
“We have to play hard, make plays, don’t be scared of them, be aggressive and attack when we have the chances,” Sauter said. “We also have to defend. We have to do everything better than them, or do certain things better if we’re lacking in one area.”
One thing is certain, this game won’t make-or-break the Tigers’ season.
“They know what we do, and we know what they do,” Sauter said. “This game will expose what we need to improve on because we have some tougher games coming up. They do a lot of things well. We’ll have to do things well along with them.
“It’ll be a good test for us.”
