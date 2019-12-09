COOK — The Cherry High School girls basketball team used early pressure to jump out to a big lead, and the Tigers never looked back en route to a 77-30 victory over North Woods Monday.
Cherry (4-0) was led by Kaelynn Kudis with 19 points, followed by Jessa Schroetter and Karlee Grondahl with 14 apiece and Katie Peterson 10.
The Grizzlies were led by Hannah Kinsey with 13 points. Sasha Strong had nine.
“We didn’t play too bad,” Cherry coach Tim Sauter said. “We took control early. We created a lot of turnovers in the first half, and set the tempo of the game. We got a lot of transition buckets off of that.”
CHS 48 29 — 77
NW 16 14 — 30
Cherry: Katie Peterson 10, Lauren Staples 5, Karlee Grondahl 14, Olivia Baasi 3, Kacie Zganjar 2, Kaelynn Kudis 19, Jessa Schroetter 14, Faith Zganjar 8, Jillian Sajdak 2.
North Woods: Hellen Koch 2, Hannah Kinsey 13, Kennedy Wardas 4, Brynn Simpson 2, Sasha Strong 9.
Total Fouls: Cherry 18; North Woods 12; Fouled Out: Kudis; Free Throws: Cherry 8-18; North Woods 11-17; 3-pointers: Kudis, Strong.
