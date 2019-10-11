Hibbing Daily Tribune
MOUNTAIN IRON — The Cherry High School football team had eight possessions in their game against Ely.
Out of those eight times with the ball, the Tigers scored seven touchdowns en route to a 52-22 victory over Ely in a nine-man contest played Friday at the Mountain Iron-Buhl Football Field.
Cherry coach Jason Marsh couldn’t have predicted an outcome like that.
“We went back to the basics this week in practice,” Marsh said. “We wanted to keep it simple, and that’s what we did. When we run our base plays, there’s enough misdirection, and the guys were on their blocks tonight.
“The cold was good. They took it as a challenge, and we hyped it up all week. I was pleased with how the offense performed tonight.”
After holding the Timberwolves to a three-and-out on their first possession, it didn’t take the Tigers long to score as Justin Caple connected with Ryan Peterson for a 30-yard touchdown pass.
Ely got that back on its next possession when Jason Kerntz broke free for a 54-yard scoring run, which didn’t set well with Marsh and his coaching staff.
“We’ve had that happen, but we went into the huddle before the kick return, and I said, ‘Take the momentum back. Right now, set the tone and take the momentum back,’” Marsh said. “The guys did that.”
On the Tigers’ next possession, Beau Barry ran one over from 16 yards out, and Cherry never looked back from that point on.
“That was huge,” Marsh said. “Anytime you’re dealing with young athletes, half of it is psychological. That plays a huge role. We had a good kick return, and the guys moved the ball on offense.
“They responded, so I was happy.”
On possession No. 3 resulted in another score when Caple kept it on an end around, rambling in from 23 yards out to make it 20-8 after the first quarter.
The Tigers’ defense continued to dominate, then Caple would score on a 7-yard run early in the second quarter.
On the ensuing kickoff, Kerntz took the ball and raced 75 yards to keep Ely in the game.
Cherry made sure there would be no Timberwolves’ comeback as Barry scored on a 44-yard run, then Caple added another touchdown near the end of the second quarter on a 33-yard run to make it44-14 at the half.
At halftime, all Marsh told his players was to maintain and not get out of position.
“We told them to not let down,” Marsh said. “It’s one of those things where you get comfortable when you have a big lead like that, then you start getting sloppy and lazy at times.
“We said don’t let down and keep doing your job. We tried to work some young guys in there throughout the second half. We told those young guys to be ready. When we put them in, we don’t want to see a step down.”
The Tigers would get the only points of the third quarter when Caple hit Ryan Peterson with a 20-yard touchdown pass.
Ely finished the scoring in the fourth quarter on a Bryce Longwell quarterback sneak for a 1-yard score.
EHS 8 6 0 8 — 22
CHS 20 24 8 0 — 52
First Quarter:
C — Ryan Peterson 55 pass from Justin Caple (run failed)
E — Jason Kerntz 54 run (Mason Davis run)
C — Beau Barry 16 run (pass failed)
C — Caple 23 run (Austin Michels run)
Second Quarter:
C — Caple 7 run (Caple run)
E — Kerntz 75 kickoff return (run failed)
C — Barry 44 run (Michels run)
C — Caple 33 run (Michels run)
Third Quarter:
C — Peterson 20 pass from Caple (Caple run)
Fourth Quarter:
E — Bryce Longwell 1 run (Davis run)
