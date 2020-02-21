Hibbing Daily Tribune
CHERRY — Cherry High School girls basketball coach Tim Sauter could have scheduled an apparent victory for his team in their last regular-season game, but no, he went for the best-possible opponent — Heritage Christian Academy.
The Eagles are 19-5 on the season and seventh in the QRF rankings with 121.2 points, while Cherry is ninth with 119. The Tigers are 19-6.
Something will have to give when the Tigers and Heritage Christian Academy meet up in a regular-season finale, beginning at 1 p.m. today.
Sauter is looking forward to the game.
“It should be a tough game,” he said. “We played them last year and lost, and they only lost one senior. They have the same team back, like us.”
Sauter says the Eagles like to play one way.
“They like to play fast,” he said. “They fastbreak a lot and play at a fast pace. We don’t mind playing at a faster pace, as long as we’re getting good shots at that pace.”
There’s one issue facing Cherry right now — the Tigers are trying to slow the ball down a little bit.
What’s the reason?
“We’ve been slowing it down lately more than usual because playoff basketball is a little slower,” Sauter said. “We’re trying to be more methodical, and get better shot selection. It seems to be working well.
“We’re learning a little bit more each time, in each game that we play. Hopefully, we can keep progressing with it until the first game of the playoffs.”
According to Sauter, this game is going to be used as a confidence builder.
“We have to execute well, and we need to get quality possessions,” Sauter said. “Defensively, we have to limit the spurts of five or six buckets in a row. We want to build up some confidence.”
Sauter said Heritage Christian Academy has a couple good guards, who are on the taller side, but he believes his team matches up well with the Eagles.
“We have to keep a consistent offense,” Sauter said. “Most of the better teams are consistently score. We have to not have spells where we don’t score for five or six possessions.
“We have to get quality shots, and not have any letdowns on the offensive end.”
The biggest thing about this game is taking away some valuable lessons and using them in 7A playoffs.
“They have to learn that they can play with these better teams,” Sauter said. “They have to have confidence in their skill level and decision-making skills. They have to compete and play.”
