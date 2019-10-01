MESABI DAILY NEWS
IRON — The Cherry volleyball showed Tuesday night that they know how to bend, but not break in a 3-0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-19) win over visiting Littlefork-Big Falls.
The Vikings were able to hang tough with the Tigers for a while in all three games, but when Cherry needed to buckle down and finish up a set, they were able to do it with ease.
“Even when we might not be playing our best, our girls know how to find a way to finish the game and get a win,” said Tigers head coach LeAnn Adkisson after the match. “They know how to stay focused and do what needs to be done to close things out.”
In the first frame, the Tigers took nine of the first dozen points in what looked to be a fairly straightforward game. Katie Peterson got the Cherry offense started with a kill for the first point of the match, During the opening stretch, Kaelynn Kudis, Jessa Schroetter and Oryann Trucano also put down kills to aid the early lead.
L-BF, however, sorted things out and slowly clawed their way back into the opening set thanks to offensive support from Destiny Piekarski, McKenzie Swenson and Danielle Erickson.
Their lead cut to two at 14-12, Adkisson took a timeout to let her squad regroup and to deliver a message on what they needed to fix.
“We struggled a bit with serve receive and our passes weren’t looking too good right there,” she said.
A hitting error from the Tigers followed by a Piekarski block knotted things up at 14. At 15-15, Cherry turned up the heat and took control of the opening set.
The Tigers went on to take 10 of the last 11 points to take set No. 1 25-16, with Kudis, Schroetter and Trucano getting back in on the action.
“The girls started getting their hits; started setting the ball up,” Adkisson said. “Things started looking better.”
Littlefork-Big Falls again hung around for some time in the second game, matching Cherry point for point until around the 10-10 mark. From there, the Tigers slowly started putting some distance between themselves and the Vikings using a balanced offensive attack that Adkisson believes was a key to their success.
“We can’t rely on one girl because if she has a bad game, that’s not going to work. And we have good hitters. We have good, strong hitters all around.”
The second set saw Kudis, Schroetter and Peterson step up at the night, giving Cherry multiple methods to attack while the Vikings continued to funnel things through their middle hitter Piekarski. The balanced approach worked for the Tigers as they took set No. 2, 25-19.
Sensing the finish line, Cherry played a decent third and final set, but both sides were marred by errors, both hitting and serving. The Tigers managed to keep their cool and used some big hits from Kudis to march towards the finish line. Up 23-19, junior Danielle Clement closed things out for Cherry, getting a kill to make it 24-19 and serving up an ace to end the final game, 25-19.
A sweep in the books, Adkisson said there were a lot of things she liked about Tuesday’s game, but said there are still a few things her squad needs to work on as the regular season comes to a head.
“They had great communication out there tonight. They talked very well on the court. I think Jessa Schroetter stepped up big tonight for us as she did last week against Bigfork. Her hitting has been huge for us and it seems like she’s really figured something out and we’re excited to see more from her.
“But overall we did struggle with passing but we were able to make it right. I think every coach’s biggest concern is working on passing because without it, you can’t get the offense going.”
Stat wise, Kudis finished the night with 14 kills and four blocks, Peterson added 12 kills and Schroetter finished with six. Rylee Mancini tallied three ace serves. Lauren Staples ended the evening with 28 digs.
Grand Rapids 3,
Virginia 0
GRAND RAPIDS — the Thunderhawks took control of Tuesday’s match against Virginia and never looked back in a 3-0 (25-16, 25-13, 25-17) home win.
The Blue Devils were led by Lexiss Trygg with eight kills, three digs and two blocks, while Alli Anderson paced the team with 11 set assists and five digs. Rian Aune added six digs and Emily Hejny had two kills and four digs.
Greenway 3,
Mesabi East 0
COLERAINE —Lexi Hammer recorded 28 set assists and Claire Vekich put down 25 kills to lead Greenway past Mesabi East, 3-0 (25-16, 25-13, 25-17).
The Giants, meanwhile, got 19 set assists from Emma Baker; 10 digs and seven kills from Meghan Walker and four kills and three blocks from Amelia Mattfield.
For the Raiders Vekich also had 10 digs and six blocks, Mikhara Anderson tallied 11 digs and seven kills and Kaisa Reed chipped in with nine digs.
Boys Soccer
Grand Rapids 2
Hibbing/Chisholm 0
GRAND RAPIDS — The Thunderhawks upended the Bluejackets Tuesday at Noble-Hall Field.
No other information was available.
