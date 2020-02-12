CHERRY — The Cherry High School girls basketball team is going through a meat grinder.
The Tigers are coming off an 18-point loss to Mountain Iron-Buhl, and they’re going from the fire into the frying pan when they travel to Aurora to take on Mesabi East, beginning at 7:15 p.m.
The Giants are 19-4 this season and have the dynamic duo of Ava Hill and Hannah Hannuksula, along with a supporting cast of others to give the ball to.
Cherry coach Tim Sauter knows what his team up against vs. the Giants.
“It’s going to be important that we score because they have that good-scoring duo and other key pieces there to put points on the board,” Sauter said. “We have to execute and put points on the board ourselves.”
The first problem is slowing down both or either Hill and Hannuksula.
“We’ll just try to stay close enough to them, and get a hand on their 3-point attempts,” Sauter said. “We have to stay on them and take away their drives, and eliminate them from getting on a hot streak.
“They have a lot of range, but they can put it on the floor and drive to the hoop. It’s challenging to defend both areas. It would be nice if only one of them was shooting up to their potential, but we’ll try to shut them both down and get to everybody equally.”
Against the Rangers, Sauter said that his team did do some things well, but executing an offense still needs some work.
“We have to execute better under pressure,” Sauter said. “It’s getting all of the way through our plays. We struggled last week running our stuff. If our first option breaks down, we don’t want to stop and shoot.
“We have to execute it until we get a good shot, not the first-available shot.”
It would be a good time to start doing that because after this game, Cherry (17-4) is set to play Duluth East Saturday, Cromwell-Wright on Feb. 18, Greenway on Feb. 20 and Heritage Christian on Feb. 22.
Sauter will find out a lot about his team in these final four games.
“Some of that depends on how we do against these tougher teams,” he said. “This is a tough stretch of games. I don’t think we’ll get down if we lose a couple of games, but we have to get in the habit of playing against some pressure defenses, and executing to get a good shot.
“We’ll see how ready we are. Hopefully, they don’t expose too many areas that we need to correct, but we’ll correct the things we’re not doing well.”
