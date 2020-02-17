Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
CHERRY — In the overall QRF rankings, the Cherry High School boys basketball team is ranked 72nd, while Northland is 76th.
That would put the Tigers ahead of the Eagles in Section 7A, seed to be determined.
If Cherry wants to stay ahead of Northland, then the Tigers must beat the Eagles when the two teams meet today for a 7:15 p.m., at the Cherry High School Gymnasium.
According to Cherry coach Jordan Christianson, the Tigers are currently the seventh seed in the section, with the Eagles right behind them.
“For us, a win should help us,” Christianson said. “We’re neck-and-neck with Remer, so we have to try and stay ahead of them. This is a team we will be competing with for a long time. They’re young. We’re young.
“We’re trying to get that competitive edge and finish out the season strong.”
Christianson did say that his team has been playing well as of late.
“We said at the beginning of the year that we want to be playing our best hoops at the end of the season,” he said. “For the most part, other than our Carlton game, we’ve been playing the best we have all year. We’ve beat a couple 2A schools so far.
“Our practices have been upbeat and the guys are engaged. I was kind of worried about that, knowing how long the season can be. They’ve been doing a good job keeping practices competitive. We had a good practice Monday, so I’ll be disappointed if we lay an egg today.”
Therein lies the fact as to why Cherry is 10-10 on the season. The Tigers might be young, which is why they’ve lost 10 games, but those competitive practices put playing time on the line.
“It’s the first time in four years where the kids have had to compete for playing time,” Christianson said. “We haven’t had that in the past in any other sport other than baseball.
“In football and basketball, if you came out, you would be on the varsity team. Now, you have to earn it by competing with others. There’s been no hard feeling. If a kid loses playing time, they understand that they have to play harder and do better.”
That, in turn, makes Cherry a better team.
“When you get into a game, and practice is harder than the game, I feel like we start off quicker, then we can make adjustments on the fly,” Christianson said. “We’re ready to compete. We’re competing in practice. We’re competing in a game.
“They understand that we have 16 guys, and almost everyone of them is competing. Skill-wise, they might be different, but they’re competing, which is huge.”
Cherry is taking on a Northland team led by the Wake and Carlson families.
Cameron Wake, Liam Wake and Alec Wake, along with Harris Carlson, Nolan Carlson and Aiden Carlson.
“They can shoot it,” Christianson said. “They just beat Deer River, which is third in their section. It’s going to be a fun game. They don’t miss. They have a drive-and-kick offense, and all five guys on the floor are a threat to score.
“They have five kids, and possibly seven, that can get hot at any moment. We have to get out on their shooters. They’re at the level that if they get an open jump shot, it’s going down 50- to 60-percent of the time.”
If the Tigers have an advantage, it might be in the paint.
“They’re not the biggest team in the world, but neither are we,” Christianson said. “We do have some post play. They don’t try to post up. Our kids will go inside. We’re balanced. We want to get the match up we want, and we like to attack the basket.
“We don’t live-and-die by the three.”
