CHERRY — The Cherry High School football can score points.
The Tigers have put up 100 points through three games, and the defense has only given up 54 points as Cherry has started with a 2-1 record.
After giving up 48 points in week two against Mountain Iron-Buhl, Tigers’ coach Jason Marsh knew he had to shore up some problems on defense.
He and his coaching staff made those changes, but Cherry still gave up 28 points in a win over Cook County last week.
Even though the defense played better, there’s still some work to be done, and hopefully, those changes help today when the Tigers travel to Silver Bay to take on the Mariners in a 7 p.m., contest.
Silver Bay has put up 136 points in three games, so Cherry’s defense has to be on-point against the Mariners.
“I thought our defense played a lot better last week,” Marsh said. “It took a lot of work and a lot of focus. We still had some breakdowns on big plays. We still have some issues in our secondary that we’ve worked on this week.
“We played much better. Our defensive line and linebackers did a much-better job. For the most part, I was happy with it.”
That defense has to get better this week because the Mariners run a Power I, with a wingback.
“They run downhill, right at you,” Marsh said. “There’s not a lot of misdirection. They’re a power team. They’ve got some good linemen, and a back, who was injured last year, making his way back. He’ll be tough.
“If we can stop their power running game, shore some things up, things should be good, but they’ve put up quite a few points in the first couple of games, so they’ve been successful.”
Marsh said the Tigers will have to win the battle at the line of scrimmage and not let Silver Bay go full steam ahead.
“They’ve got two linemen, in particular, who are big, strong kids,” Marsh said. “Everybody has to do their job. We have to get good pressure right on down the line. We have to bracket, attack and step up and fill the gaps.
“If everybody does their job, we’ll be fine.”
Offensively, Marsh said they’re putting in a few new wrinkles to an offense that has already been productive. The Tigers have only punted the ball away two or three times this season.
“We’re a what works team, and that’s not changing,” Marsh said. “I’m not gong to give too much away, but we’ve added some wrinkles. It’s going to be a lot of what we’ve been doing. We’re putting up points and marching the ball.”
If there’s one thing to correct offensively, it’s holding on to the ball. Last week, even in a victory, Cherry was minus-3 in the takeaway/giveaway aspect of the game.
“We have to hold on to the ball,” Marsh said. “You don’t win a lot of games when you’re -3. We have to do a better job of not turning the ball over.”
Other than that, Cherry’s offense has been potent.
“They kids have learned the system,” Marsh said. “We’ve done a good job marching up-and-down the field. We’ve added some wrinkles to keep that rolling. I’m an offensive guy. That’s my background.
“We want to keep the offense on the field as much as possible. They say offense wins games, but defense wins championships. It’s going to come down to the defensive side of the ball today.”
