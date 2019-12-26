Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm high school boys hockey team began the George Perpich Holiday Tournament with a game against the Delano Tigers Thursday night at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
The Tigers came out flying and eventually they wore down the Bluejacket defense en route to 6-1 victory.
The first seven minutes of the game turned into a defensive stalemate between the two teams. Neither team giving up an inch, resulting in only two recorded shots.
Hibbing/Chisholm assistant coach Adam Schafer thought the team did a good job of limiting Delano’s offensive chances.
“There weren’t grade A opportunities,” Schafer said. “Everything seemed peripheral.”
When the puck did get through, Hibbing/Chisholm goalie Vitek Vodecky made sure he was in the right position.
“He looked square to puck.
They were all peripheral shots, and he looked in the zone.”
The Bluejackets had an opportunity to strike first after a Delano turnover behind its’ net. Kasey Kemp took the puck and centered it for Joe Allison who was able to get a shot off before a ferocious Tiger defense collapsed around their goalie.
Delano would have the next opportunity to score.
This time, the Tigers took advantage.
The Tigers saw extended zone time, and after a couple failed clearing attempts by the Bluejackets, Will Brown found the back of the net.
Schafer emphasized how small things can lead to goals.
“We had two opportunities to get the puck out,” Schafer said.
“We didn’t, then it’s 1-0.”
The Tigers were poised to pounce again shortly after when the Bluejackets took a penalty.
The Hibbing/Chisholm penalty kill was up to the task, not allowing Delano any high-quality scoring chances.
Right after the penalty expired, Hibbing/Chisholm had another chance to get the board.
A Bluejacket forward centered the puck where it found Allison’s stick. Allison got the shot on net, but Tiger goalie Thomas Huotari made the glove save.
Hibbing/Chisholm started the second period with 1:54 left on a powerplay. Hibbing/Chisholm kept Huotari busy, peppering him with a number of shots, but he kept the Bluejackets off the board.
Keeping Hibbing/Chisholm off the board would allow Delano to increase their lead to 2-0.
Right after a Bluejacket penalty expired, Jack Keranen got in behind the defense. Vodecky appeared to make a sprawling save, but the puck had just even momentum to cross the line.
Three minutes later, the Tigers would add another goal.
Kory Dunnigan received a pass from Trevor Oja, which sent him on a breakaway and he shot the puck over Vodecky’s glove.
Both teams got a chance to see how they played in an extended 4-on-4 situation after Delano took a minor penalty to even the teams while Hibbing/Chisholm was serving a five-minute major.
Schafer liked how his team was able to generate some chances with both teams a skater short.
“They had a chance to bury one at the end of the second,” Schafer said.
In the third period, the Tigers would extend their lead to 5-0 after getting two goals from Adam Brown.
The Bluejackets would finally get on the board with 11:14 remaining in the game.
Conner Marschalk got the puck past Huotari, with assists coming from Allison and Mitchell Ziemba.
Hibbing/Chisholm will be back in action today when they host Orono, in a contest starting at 7 p.m., in the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Schafer knows today’s game will be against a talented opponent.
“Orono is going to be very good,” Shafer said.
“They’re a top-5 team in the state.
They play some of the best teams in state both AA and A down in the West Metro.”
DHS 1 2 3 — 6
HC 0 0 1 — 1
First Period — 1. DHS, Will Brown (Tyler Selstad, Trevor Oja), 11:34
Second Period — 2. DHS, Jack Keranen, 9:31; 3. DHS, Kory Dunnigan (Oja), 12:45
Third Period — 4. DHS, Adam Brown (Bruce Halonen), 1:32; 5. DHS, Brown (Jesse Peterson, Halonen), 4:11; 6. HC, Conner Marschalk (Joe Allison, Mitchell Ziemba), 5:46; 7. DHS, Oja (Dunnigan), 7:15
Goalie Saves: Delano, Thomas Huotari 3-10-5—18; Hibbing/Chisholm, Vitek Vozdecky 6-2-3—11
Penalties: Delano, 4-11; Hibbing/Chisholm, 4-19; Misconduct: Hibbing/Chisholm 1.
