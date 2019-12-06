Hibbing Daily Tribune
CHERRY — For 35 years, Bob Asuma roamed the sidelines as the Cherry High School boys basketball coach.
When Asuma decided to hang up his sneakers following the 2018-19 season, there was going to be a new sheriff in town.
Enter Jordan Christianson.
A new era has begun in Tiger Country, and it started with a loss to Silver Bay, but Cherry rebounded with a win over Bigfork on Thursday.
Christianson is bringing a new culture to the Tigers’ program, and so far, his team is buying into the new concepts.
He learned from one of the best in northern Minnesota.
“Bob is a respected guy in the community and around the school,” Christianson said. “When you say his name, everyone knows him. He’s a class act. He devoted a lot of time to this program.
“I coached with him for three years. I was able to learn from him as to how he handled himself, and how he game plans. The time he put into scouting… That’s a big part of what I took from Bob, the extra hours he put into it.”
Christianson knew that the transition to a new coach wasn’t going to be an easy one.
“I knew it was going to be like pulling teeth at first,” Christianson said. “They had been in a routine, but we’re doing stuff differently this year.”
For one, Christianson had 6 a.m., practices. He held two-a-days, summer workouts and he got them in the weight room.
“The kids thought it was a lot because they weren’t used to it,” Christianson said. “After that dead period in July, they stepped up. They bought into it during the summer. They’re holding each other accountable, but that first month wasn’t going too well.
“They are now seeing what it takes to be successful.”
Spearheading that change are two seniors, Gavin Constantine and David Clement.
“I’m going to need their leadership to get to where we want to be in the future,” Christinson said. “We want to get the culture headed in the right direction.”
On the floor, Christianson needs both Constantine and Clement to set a good example.
“I need good minutes out of them,” Christianson said. “They’re both vocal at halftime and during the game. That’s what seniors need to do.”
The junior class consists of Matthew Welch, Iziac Martin and Mason Perkovich.
Welch and Martin are the only size Christianson has at 6-feet-4-inches and 6-2, respectively.
“I need their length to cause problems on defense and finishing around the rim,” Christianson said. “This is Mason’s first year out, and he’s adjusted well. He’s one of those kids that’s a natural athlete.”
Running the team is an eighth-grader, Isaac Asuma.
“He’s our ball-handler,” Christianson said. “We ask him to do a lot. He handles the ball 90-percent of the time. He’s a team captain His teammates respect him. They see how much work he puts in during the off-season.
“He’s in the gym constantly. He’s in the weight room. He’s a gym rat. His teammates trust him. He’s taking on a leadership role. He was scared at first, but he’s owned it.”
Sophomore Nick Serna is also accepting his role on the team.
“He’ll do whatever we need him to do,” Christianson said. “If we want him to scrap with another kid, he’ll do it. If we want him to take care of the ball, he’ll do that. If we want him to knock down a three, he can do that.
“He’s good at accepting his role. He doesn’t play outside of his game. He’s bought into what we’re trying to do this year. He’s taken a big jump from last year.”
Offensively, Christianson needs his team to take care of the ball.
“We have to understand what pace to play at,” he said. “We have to be able to adjust on the fly. Isaac and Gavin have to dictate the pace of play. We’re starting to learn what that is.
“We can also run five out, and at times, we can go into the post. Our shooting is coming around. We just have to play and not think so much.”
Defensively, Christianson will use as much pressure as he can.
“Whether we’re in a zone or a man, we have to get after it,” Christianson said. “We have to make sure our rotations are good. We drill a lot of defense to them because they have to help each other out.
“You’re going to get beat at least once a game, so we have to make sure the rotation is there.”
If all of that comes together, there’s no reason why the Tigers can’t be a legitimate contender in March.
“We keep improving week by week,” Christianson said. “We’re three weeks in, and I can honestly say we’re getting better every day. They’re getting more comfortable. We have a different team from year’s past. We should be competitive.”
