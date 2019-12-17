Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The Hibbing High School boys basketball team played the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks Tuesday in a game that featured two teams who aim to be contenders in section 7AAA.
The game lived up to the billing as the teams traded blows. Ultimately, the Thunderhawks were able to leave the Lincoln Elementary Gymnasium as the victors, winning by a score of 76-74.
The game started with the Bluejackets jumping out to an early 7-0 lead. Grand Rapids would answer back and the game settled into a back-and-forth contest.
Hibbing coach Joel McDonald was pleased with how team started the game.
“I was happy with our good run at the beginning of the game,” McDonald said. “I think it was fueled by what we had going on defensively.”
The Bluejackets succeeded in being the more aggressive team early on as they forced Grand Rapids into committing early fouls and getting into the bonus with 11:46 to go in the first half.
McDonald wanted to see his team stay aggressive after forcing the Thunderhawks into early foul trouble.
“We have to stay aggressive,” McDonald said. “We have guys who can shoot the ball so we want to get to the free throw line.”
Hibbing’s fast start hit its pinnacle when Grand Rapids failed to convert on a fast break, and the ball was tipped out to Hibbing’s Eli Erickson.
Erickson brought the ball down the court and slammed the ball through the hoop to give Hibbing a 20-11 lead.
However, it is difficult to keep a player like John Sutherland out of a game.
“He’s a tough player,” McDonald said. “We gave him a couple free throws, and that started to build his confidence, which was unfortunate because we held him in check before that.”
The Rapids’ senior lead the charge as his team battled its way into halftime leading the Bluejackets 37-31.
The second half began with a bit of a role reversal as Grand Rapids became the team that won the battles.
“In the second half, we let the aggressive play get away from us a little bit, and they were the team that became more aggressive,” Mcdonald said.
The Bluejackets weren’t about to give up though.
Despite not being able to cut into the Thunderhawks lead at the start of the second half, the Bluejackets whittled the lead down to only a couple possessions with three minutes to go.
Mayson Brown hit a three-pointer with 2:40 to bring the Bluejackets four points away from tying the game.
Forcing a turnover on the ensuing Thunderhawks possession, and an Ayden McDonald basket from the paint and the Bluejackets were one basket away.
McDonald liked the intensity his team showed on defense at the end of the game.
“In the last few minutes we dialed up our defensive pressure and had some nice steals come out of it,” McDonald said.
The teams traded points until the Bluejackets were down three with seconds remaining. Hibbing was able to put up two chances, but neither hit the mark, and Rapids would walk away with a two-point victory.
“We were resilient,” McDonald said. “That’s something you need if you’re going to play at this level and compete with the top half. I thought we did a really good job of that,
GR 37 39 — 76
HHS 31 43 — 74
Grand Rapids: Jacob Johnson 2, Easton Fathergill 6, Brady Bachmann 7, Austin Hanson 7, John Sutherland 30, David Ellies 11, Ty Pederson 2, Derek Erdman 11.
Hibbing: Hayden Verhel 2, Mayson Brown 15, Jack Grzybowski 4, Tre Holmes 13, Eli Erickson 10, Isac Colbaugh 2, Ayden McDonald 28.
Total Fouls: Grand Rapids 20; Hibbing 16; Free Throws: Grand Rapids 8-13; Hibbing 13-19. Fouled Out: Erdman. 3-pointers: Fathergill 2, Bachmann 1, Hanson 1, Sutherland 2, Ellies 3, Erdman 3, Brown 4, Holmes 3, McDonald 2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.