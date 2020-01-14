Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The Hibbing High School boys swimming team went head-to-head with Grand Rapids and came up four points short.
The Thunderhawks had just enough at the end of the meet to defeat Bluejackets 95-91 Tuesday at the Hibbing High School Pool.
Hibbing was defeated by Grand Rapids by the score of 100-85 back in December, so the Bluejackets cut into that deficit.
The only problem: Hibbing didn’t swim up to its potential.
“We were spotty,” Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano said. “We swam well in several areas, but we were still flat. We are flat. We have shown, in some of our swims, virtually no improvement for the bulk of the season.
“It’s time to start taking those drops. It’s time to start going and getting those drops.”
Veneziano knows his team is tired but so are 100-percent of the teams in the state.
“Go poll the entire swimming community of Minnesota right now and ask all of those athletes how they’re feeling,” Veneziano said. “It’s no different. We have to learn to put the hammer down when it counts.
“We have to struggle through and push through. That’s something we’re learning, but we’re not learning fast enough. We need to be able to go through the brick wall when necessary. We’re too much in our comfort zone. We need to push ourselves out of it.”
The learning process has been slow, too.
“We keep repeating the same mistakes over and over for a couple of the guys,” Veneziano said. “They need to fix that right away. There’s not a whole lot of time left in the season to fix stuff that we know has been broken, and we’ve worked at.
“It’s up to them to buckle it down and focus.”
Other than that, Veneziano put the best possible lineup in the pool to battle Grand Rapids.
“We went straight at them, and it was the best lineup I could put against them,” Veneziano said. “It was win it or lose it, but they had to swim for it. We didn’t quite get it done.”
The Bluejackets did pick up some first places in the meet.
The 200 medley relay of Chance McCormack, Luke Pocquette, William Stenson and Cooper Emerson swam a time of 1:46.77; Stenson won the 200 individual medley in 2:08.87 and the 100 butterfly in 53.86; Emerson won the 50 freestyle in 23.00 and the 100 freestyle in 51.20; and Andrew Hoppe, Stenson, Emerson and Pocquette won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:33.83.
What does Veneziano need to fix?
“We’ve been working on the same stuff for quite some time,” Veneziano said. “A lot of this sport is delayed gratification. It’s delayed. It’s late in arriving right now.”
Grand Rapids 95, Hibbing 91
200 medley relay — 1. Hibbing (Chance McCormack, Luke Pocquette, William Stenson, Cooper Emerson), 1:46.77; 2. Grand Rapids (Austin Morrissey, Jake Jacobson, Xander Ogilivie, Devin Klimek), 1:49.43; 3. Hibbing (Aaron Hadrava, Ben Riipinen, Ben Philips, Chase Musich), 1:55.70.
200 freestyle — 1. Michael Fitch, GR, 1:57.27; 2. Ben Bartholomew, GR, 1:58.84; 3. Andrew Hoppe, H, 1:58.99.
200 individual medley — 1. Stenson, H, 2:08.87; 2. Jacobson, GR, 2:11.62; 3. Morrissey, GR, 2:13.85.
50 freestyle — 1. Emerson, H, 23.00; 2. Pocquette, H, 24.75; 3. Klimek, GR, 24.75.
Diving — 1. Aydin Aultman, GR, 164.70; 2. Cole Hughes, H, 159.15; 3. Tyler Fosso, H, 146.05.
100 butterfly — 1. Stenson, H, 53.86; 2. Ogilivie, GR, 1:04.97; 3. Mathew Stene, GR, 1:05.82.
100 freestyle — 1. Emerson, H, 51.20; 2. Hoppe, H, 51.98; 3. Bartholomew GR, 52.32.
500 freestyle — 1. Fitch, GR, 5:25.65; 2. Jager McLynn, GR, 5:41.43; 3. Philips, H, 5:43.64.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Hoppe, Stenson, Emerson, Pocquette), 1:33.83; 2. Grand Rapids (Bartholomew, Klimek, Brett Skyles, Fitch), 1:40.37; 3. Hibbing (Hughes, Riipinen, Philips, Musich), 1:45.05.
100 backstroke — 1. Morrissey, GR, 58.66; 2. McCormack, H, 1:00.68; 3. Hadrava, H, 1:01.25.
100 breaststroke — 1. Skyles, GR, 1:13.89; 2. Riipinen, H, 1:14.19; 3. Will Silvis, GR, 1:14.63.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Bartholomew, Fitch, Jacobson, Morrissey), 3:33.61; 2. Hibbing (Hoppe, Philips, Hadrava, McCormack), 3:39.66; 3. Grand Rapids (Grant Ewen, Sam Reiten, McLynn, Skyles), 3:46.59.
Girls Hockey
CEC 2
Hibbing/Chisholm 1
CLOQUET — Kiana Bender scored the game-winner goal at 6:12 of the third period as the Lumberjacks down the Bluejackets at home Tuesday.
Taylor Nelson had the other CEC goal, scoring at 2:22 of the second period.
Emma Lundell scored the Hibbing/Chisholm goal at 12:37 of the second period.
Addison Hess had 40 saves for the Bluejackets.
Lauren Maslowski had 13 saves for the Lumberjacks.
