Grand Rapids Herald-Review
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team – 11-15 on the season and losers of three of its last four – received the No. 4 seed in the Section 7AAA Girls Basketball Tournament and will play host to North Branch – the No. 5 seed – in the first round of the tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m. in the Grand Rapids High School Gymnasium.
Other first-round games will have No. 1 seed Hermantown vs. No. 8 seed Duluth Denfeld, No. 2 seed Princeton vs. No. 7 seed Cloquet, and No. 3 seed Hibbing vs. No. 6 seed Chisago Lakes.
Semifinal action is Saturday, Feb. 29, at 1 and 3 p.m. at Duluth Denfeld High School. The championship game is set for March 5, at 7 p.m. at Duluth Denfeld.
The Thunderhawks defeated North Branch 55-39 on Jan. 3, but Grand Rapids coach Kris Hamling said things have changed for both teams since that game was played. She said she feels her team will be ready Wednesday night.
“I think we are playing better than we have been entering the tournament,” said Hamling. “We had some really great things happening in the last couple of practices. The girls are focused and we are ready to come into sections. They are playing well and I’m pretty happy with where they are at.”
In the first game against North Branch, Hamling said North Branch played a zone defense which she said not many teams use against Grand Rapids. She said the Thunderhawks need to make sure they are moving the ball in their offensive sets.
“Everybody improves by the end of the season and everybody is going to be playing hard,” Hamling said. “Everybody is going to be at the top of their game.”
The brunt of Grand Rapids’ scoring comes from the guard position and Hamling said that must continue.
“We have really been working hard on distributing the ball, getting it to our open players,” she said. “We don’t want to run it down the court, make one pass and shoot it. We aren’t in good rebound position and we are not ready for it to be a good offensive set. We are really focusing hard on moving the ball, driving and kicking and that opens up our guards much better.
“So I am very happy with how they have been practicing and executing their offensive sets.”
The players who play in the paint for Grand Rapids are young and have been gaining much-needed experience as the season has progressed. Hamling said the post players will battle hard against the best big players in the section.
“Every game is going to be difficult for us,” Hamling said. “Looking at the section, there have been very close games within the section. Right now anybody can win it so it is going to be interesting. Hermantown has a great record and is ranked No. 1 but the games they have won against section teams have been close. We lost by more than we wanted to the first time we met them and we improved the second time we saw them. And, both times we played Hermantown we never did play our best game.”
Hamling said the Thunderhawks could capture the section championship but she added that they must play their best game in order to accomplish that feat.
“When the girls are working together and striving for that ultimate goal of getting to that section final, I truly believe that great things can happen,” the coach explained.
