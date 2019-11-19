Grand Rapids Herald-Review
GRAND RAPIDS — Although its streak of three consecutive appearances in the state girls basketball tournament was snapped, it still was a successful season for the Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team in 2018-19.
The Thunderhawks had a chance to continue the streak as it reached the Section 7AAA championship game before falling to Hibbing in a close contest. Grand Rapids coach Kris Hamling, who is beginning her seventh season as head coach of Grand Rapids, said it was a good year for her squad.
“It was a great year for us,” said Hamling. “We had an incredibly strong schedule and the teams that we played were very high-caliber. We played a lot of Class AAAA schools from down in the Cities like Hopkins, Cooper and Minnetonka. It is an incredibly hard schedule but I think it helps us in the long run.
“So it was a pretty successful year other than that section final where we fell a little bit short. We had some young kids who were just not quite experienced in a section final game.”
Hamling said there is not an awful lot of experience returning for the Thunderhawks as seven seniors graduated from last year’s team. However, seven seniors return to the team with two of them having varsity experience. In addition, freshman Taryn Hamling also saw plenty of action last year.
“We are kind of in a rebuilding year but from what I have seen we have great talent and a lot of potential to work with,” Hamling said. “And the want and the desire is there; they really want to do well this year.”
Seniors on the team this year include guard Jayden Hanson, guard Gracie Davis, guard Mya Roberts, guard Brooke Roy, forward Kristin Ketola, forward Camryn Pomplun and guard Maddi McKinney. Juniors on the roster include forward Anika Kaldahl, center Jenny Bowman, and forward Neveah Lofstrom while the lone sophomore is center Emma Markovich. The only freshman is guard Taryn Hamling – the top returning scorer – while two eighth graders who may see action are center Jessika Lofstrom and forward Braya LaPlant.
“We kind of talked about this all summer about what we need to do this year, and we have a very fast team this year,”Hamling explained. “We have some speed up top and we have lots of little guards who are very aggressive so we are going to use that to our advantage. You will probably see a little more full-court stuff from us, a lot of trapping. We have girls who can run the offense, it is just knowing when to take shots and not be afraid. There are a few girls who would rather pass the ball than look for that opportunity to shoot. So, I think making sure our offense gets a lot of opportunities to shoot the ball is important, and making sure that our defense is tight and causing a lot of chaos for opposing teams also is important.”
Hamling said every team in the section has lost some players from last year and she feels the section is wide open for the taking this season.
“Every team has lost some good players and every team has some good players coming back,” Hamling said. “Princeton has a new coach this year and it is kind of interesting to see where will that take them; it is always hard adjusting to a new coach. I think Chisago Lakes, Hibbing and us will be the top contenders. Hermantown always has good teams but they lost a lot.”
Assisting Hamling in the coaching department this season are Rich Kane as varsity assistant, with Kelly Hanson serving as junior varsity coach and Eric Blair will be the ninth grade coach.
Hamling was asked just how important it is for her team to play tough Class AAAA schools during the season and she replied, “It’s huge and it has been a key factor for us every single year. I really believe it helped us in those three years where we made trips to state back-to-back. Playing those high-caliber teams who are fast and strong has really improved our play by the time we got to sections. It is just amazingly huge in how we round out the end of our season and how we are playing.
“In the past we didn’t play those teams and we weren’t really ready or prepared. In our first year down at state we came across Winona and they were strong and fast and we just weren’t ready for that. I think adding some of these high-caliber Class AAAA schools really get these girls ready and stronger.”
Hamling said she expects that this group will be fun to coach and she added that there appears to be a lot of team camaraderie this year.
“They are getting along, they have already planned out a list of things to do every chance they get,” the coach explained. “It is going to be fun. They are hard-working and wanting to put more in, and they are cheering each other on and backing each other up.
“They are making sure that everybody is striving and thriving for positive results during the year.”
Grand Rapids will open its season on Saturday, Nov. 23, when it plays host to Princeton in a 2 p.m. game at the Grand Rapids High School Gymnasium.
“We have new kids who don’t have varsity experience so it will be a little chaotic,” Hamling said. “My goal for them is to do what we have been working and practicing on and keep things clean. We just want to focus on things we can do and not on things we can’t do quite yet.”
