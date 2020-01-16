Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey coach Justin Tomberlin wanted to slow the game down, and he got what he wanted.
The only problem is that the Bluejackets couldn’t muster much offense.
Grand Rapids knocked down pucks, blocked shots and didn’t give Hibbing/Chisholm much room to maneuver en route to a 3-0 high school boys hockey victory over the Bluejackets Thursday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Other than that, Hibbing/Chisholm contained the Thunderhawks high-octane offense.
“I fully expected to win this one,” Tomberlin said. “I expected to hang around, hang around, hang around then capitalize on the power play in the third. I can’t fault the effort. They worked hard.
“We have to be focused for 51 minutes. You can’t turn the puck over in our own zone, throwing a diagonal pass through our zone in the slot. Goals in the first and last minute of periods are momentum killers. I feel like we’re right there.”
Grand Rapids coach Wade Chiodo didn’t think this was his teams’ best effort of the season.
“I thought we were in quicksand the whole night,” Chiodo said. “We were trying one-on-one plays rather than working the puck through a team. It wasn’t a good game by us.”
Even so, the Thunderhawks found a way to get on the board first when Cooper Brodzinski found the back of the net, then at 12:42, Maccrea Murphy lit the lamp to make it 2-0 after that turnover in the slot.
“The bottom line is that I don’t get caught up in goals,” Chiodo said. “We have to play with a purpose, and tonight, we didn’t do that. We got away from what we are as a team and our identity.
“We won the game, and I’ll take that any day of the week, but we have to get back on the same page that we were prior to this.”
What went wrong with that purpose?
“We have a lot of guys who are sick right now, I would say half of our team,” Chiodo said. “I’ve had anywhere from 10 to 13 players at practice the last few days. We didn’t have any legs.
“When you don’t have your legs and you’re not focused, you lose your purpose.”
The Bluejackets had some chances, but they couldn’t get many pucks through to Thunderhawk goalie Carter Clafton, who only made one save in the first period.
“We had chances to shoot the puck but by the team time we teed it up to let it go, their mobility allowed them to get a stick on it or block it,” Tomberlin said. “They move, but we did battle.”
Hibbing/Chisholm picked up its offensive play in the second period, and the Bluejackets had two chances on the power play, but they couldn’t convert.
Grand Rapids went on the power play late in the period, but Hibbing/Chisholm killed it off.
Only the Bluejackets couldn’t get the puck cleared and Braeden Holcomb made it 3-0 at 16:51 with a deflection past Vozdecky.
From there, Grand Rapids’ defense did the rest, not allowing many quality-scoring opportunities through the final 34 minutes of the game.
“We take pride in our own end, making sure we keep pucks to the perimeter,” Chiodo said. “We have a good goalie back there. It’s one of those things where I’ll take the win and move on.”
Vozdecky finished with 26 saves. Clafton stopped eight shots.
GR 2 1 0 — 0
HC 0 0 0 — 0
First Period — 1. GR, Cooper Brodzinski (Sam Sterle), 3:04; 2. Er GR, Maccrea Murphy (Hunter Bischoff), 12:42.b
Second Period — 3. Braeden Holcomb (Jack Peart, Murphy) 16:51.
Third Period — No scoring.
Goalie Saves — Grand Rapids, Carter Clafton 1-5-2—8; Hibbing/Chisholm, Vitek Vozdecky 6-11-9—26.
Penalties — Grand Rapids 2-4; Hibbing/Chisholm 2-4.
Girls Basketball
Greenway 52
Two Harbors 31
COLERAINE — Hailey Pederson had 18 points to lead the Raiders past the Agates at Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium Thursday.
Jadin Saville pitched in with 16 points for Greenway.
Laura Erickson had eight points to lead Two Harbors.
TH 23 8 — 31
GHS 24 28 — 52
Two Harbors: Karly Holm 7, Laura Erickson 8, Morgan Beardsley 2, Elise Poe-Johnson 2, Emily Olson 4, Tricia Osbakken 4, Sydney Cox 5.
Greenway: Kennedy Hanson 6, Baylie Jo Norris 2, Taylor Hocking 2, Nicholle Ramirez 6, Hailey Pederson 18, Chloe Hansen 2, Jadin Saville 16.
Total Fouls: Two Harbors 17; Greenway 12; Fouled Out: Kate Thomasen, Osbakken; Free Throws: Two Harbors 1-6; Greenway 16-27; 3-pointers: Holm 2, Erickson, Cox, Hanson, Ramirez.
Chisholm 43
Deer River 39
CHISHOLM — Sofie Anderson had 12 points as the Bluestreaks beat the Warriors on Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium Thursday.
Tresa Baumgard was the only other Chisholm player in double figures with 10.
Jessica Reigal had 11 points for Deer River.
DR 16 23 — 39
CHS 27 16 — 43
Deer River: Jessica Reigal 11, Grace Bergland 8, Taylor Peck 8, Olexa O’Hern 6, Torii Anttila 4, Kristen Schaaf 2.
Chisholm: Sofie Anderson 12, Tresa Baumgard 10, Hannah Kne 6, Jordan Temple 6, Katie Pearson 6, Lola Huhta 3.
Total Fouls: Deer River 18; Chisholm 13; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Deer River 4-9; Chisholm 7-15; 3-pointers: Reigel 2, Peck 2, O’Hern, Anderson 3, Huhta.
Girls Hockey
P/H 7
Hibbing/Chisholm 2
PROCTOR — Aurora Opsahl scored four goals as the Mirage skated past the Bluejackets at home Thursday.
Sydney Skorich, Alyssa Watkins and Ella Anick had the other Proctor/Hermantown goals.
Allie Bussey and Julia Gherardi scored for Hibbing/Chisholm.
Lily Hess had 17 saves in two periods of work for the Bluejackets. Grace McDowell stopped 15 shots in the third period.
Abby Pajari had 20 saves for the Mirage.
“I thought we did a lot of good things,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke said. “We worked hard, but we needed more physicality more consistently throughout the whole game.
“We needed to handle the puck better under pressure than what we did tonight. I’m always looking for growth, and I thought we had it in certain areas, but we have to be able to make those improvements and clean up some things where we need to get better.”
HC 2 0 0 — 2
PH 3 3 1 — 7
First Period — 1. PH, Aurora Opsahl (Alyssa Watkins), 3:59; 2. HC, Allie Bussey (Elyssa Durie), 12:17; 3. PH, Sydney Skorich (Sophie Parendo), 14:33; 4. PH, Watkins, 15:14; 5. HC, Julia Gherardi, 16:11.
Second Period — 6. PH, Opsahl (Watkins, Hannah Graves), 8:51; 7. PH, Opsahl (Watkins), 13:42; 8. PH, Opsahl, 14:32.
Third Period — 9. PH, Ella Anick (Macy Sieger), 8:48.
Goalie Saves — Hibbing/Chisholm, Lily Hess 10-7-x—17; Grace McDowell x-x-15—15; Proctor/Hermantown, Abby Pajari 5-9-6—20.
Penalties — Hibbing/Chisholm 4-8; Proctor/Hermantown 3-6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.