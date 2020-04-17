HIBBING — For two years in a row, the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team had the talent to win Section 7A, but the Bluejackets fell short, both times to Virginia.
The next season, with only four seniors, Hibbing/Chisholm wasn’t the favorite to win the section, but the Bluejackets didn’t listen to the naysayers.
In a rematch with the Blue Devils, Nathan Tromp stopped a Garrett Hendrickson break-away attempt in the first 30 seconds of the game, then the Hibbing/Chisholm offense took over in a 5-0 victory over Virginia.
That win propelled the Bluejackets into the state tournament for the first time since the 2004 season.
Mike Pechovnik, who was a junior defenseman on that team, felt the heartbreak of those first two losses, and he still remembers them like they happened only yesterday.
“We felt like we had the teams that could go, so it was a deflating moment,” Pechovnik said. “It was jealousy-ridden. We had watched the 2003 and 2004 guys like Shea and Drew (Walters) make it, and that’s something we always wanted to do. We craved to do since we were little kids.
“To get shut down like that, it’s deflating.”
Which is why that win in 2011 was so sweet, but there may have been one roadblock standing in the Bluejackets’ way.
“This group wasn’t supposed to go, but this was the closest group of guys,” Pechovnik said. “Everything was so light. Everybody cared. We had this nonchalant feeling, but we showed up to play every-single game.
“That’s why it made it so much more sweet to go with this group of guys. It was nice to have been on both sides of that now.”
The atmosphere in the locker room said it all.
“There were about eight or 10 of us checking our fantasy basketball scores rather than preparing for the next period,” Pechovnik said. “We were relaxed, but we cared. We kept it lighthearted, then went out and played with everybody.”
It helped to have one of the top lines in the state with Adam Johnson, Nick DeCenzo and Joe Anderson.
“That was a good mix,” Johnson said. “Nick was one of the top assist leaders in the state. He made a lot of plays. Joe was the tough one. He played the body, and he could score, too.
“We had a good mix. It was a perfect setup, and that’s why we were successful.”
According to DeCenzo, his line had chemistry.
“Through juniors and college, I didn’t have a line that I meshed with so well,” DeCenzo said. “I’d get to the corner, and Joe was with me. We knew where Adam would be, and we’d get the puck to him.
“I didn’t see that coming in terms of productivity, but we were one of the most point-producing lines in the state. We also had two other lines that were able to score.”
Anderson didn’t join that line until about 10 or 15 games into the season, but he clicked right away.
“I got lucky there,” Anderson said. “Adam did the scoring, and Nick was the playmaker. They were easy to play with. Going into the corners and hitting, that suited my game well. I like to run around and hit people.
“Playing with them gave me the opportunity to do that, score some goals and get some assists. I grew up playing with Adam, skating on his backyard rink. Nick was easy to play with because he was so smart. He knew what to do with the puck. It clicked fast.”
Every part of that team clicked that season.
“Everything from our offense, defense, special teams and goaltending was spot on,” said sophomore defenseman Cole Schafer. “Our coaches got us to where we needed to be.
“A lot of the credit goes to our coaches for getting us to that point.”
––––
That second line was anchored by Jake Doherty, with Billy Wherland and Jake Bestul on the wings.
“Our first line could score, but we could score, too,” Doherty said. “We knew our roles. We were going to play that shut-down role, and be offensive-minded when we could. That was our thing. We didn’t care that that was our role.
“We played defense first, then the offensive came after that.”
According to Bestul, having a top line like DeCenzo, Johnson and Anderson made it a lot easier for the second line to be productive.
“It took the pressure off of us,” Bestul said. “If we had a second line to go against, we had a good chance to compete with them, but we were more defensive-minded. We ran different forechecks, getting the puck out, cycling the puck, keeping it under the goal line to not give up odd-man rushes.”
———
In the 7A Tournament, the Bluejackets dispatched Silver Bay in the first round, then they defeated Duluth Central in the semifinals.
–––
Central and Denfeld had combined programs, but the new Denfeld High School wasn’t ready for that yet, so they went with the Duluth Central that year.
–––
Junior defenseman Tommy Newbauer wasn’t a big goal scorer, but he was able to find the net in that game to help Hibbing/Chisholm get the win.
“Our main goal was to play solid defense and be steady,” Newbauer said. “I wasn’t the most offensively-minded defenseman. Austin and I were shut-down D. When I scored against Denfeld, I couldn’t believe it when it actually happened.”
Before it happened, Newbauer found himself on the bench for a few minutes.
“For two shifts in a row, I had the puck at the point, and I shot it into some shin pads,” Newbauer said with a chuckle. “They went down and had two good scoring chances. When I got back to the bench, Grant (assistant coach Grant Clafton) said, ‘Sit down.”
“On my first shift back, I got that goal. I was amazed.”
–––
The biggest reason why Hibbing/Chisholm advanced to state was Tromp.
His save percentage in those three section games was .983. He stopped 57 of the 58 shots he faced.
The one goal came on a 5-on-3 power play against Duluth Denfeld.
Tromp then stopped Hendrickson on that breakaway early in the title game in what proved to be his biggest save of the playoffs.
It was just another day at the office for Tromp.
“I did what I had been doing all of those times, giving everybody a chance to win,” Tromp said. “I wanted to keep the puck out of the net. I didn’t know where he was going with it, but I had been playing against him all throughout high school.
“I had an idea of his style, but it happened so fast. I kind of reacted to it. It was probably just sighting up right. It was a stop I had to make early in the game. I thought, ‘I can’t let this get by me.’ It set the tempo early on, and got us into it. That kind of thing helps. It was well timed.”
Austin Rohwer said that save was the reason why the team made it to state.
“If he had scored, that would have put us behind right away,” Rohwer said. “We did have the guys to battle back, but making that save pushed us over the edge. We always trusted him. We knew he wouldn’t let anything in.
“That helped us settle in. The only goal he gave up — I apologized to him because I was one of the three guys on the ice at the time.”
———
Tromp continued that strong play at state, shutting out Rochester Lourdes in the quarterfinals.
When Rohwer went to college at the University of Minnesota, he became friends with a player on that Lourdes team named Alex Funk
“Once I found out he played for Lourdes, he had mentioned that they didn’t know what to expect from us,” Rohwer said. “He said that they played their best game, and they were impressed with that Hibbing team that came down to state.”
–––
In semifinals, Hibbing/Chisholm took on Hermantown, falling behind 4-1 in the second period, but Johnson took over, scoring a natural hat trick to tie it 4-4.
The Bluejackets fell behind 5-4, then had a power play in the final two minutes of the contest. With a pulled goalie, Hibbing/Chisholm was playing 6-on-4, but the Hawks would get an empty-net goal to seal the deal.
The Bluejackets then lost to Thief River Falls in the third-place game, and even though that was disappointing, the experience that the team shared will stay with them for the rest of their lives.
“It’s something I’ll never forget,” DeCenzo said. “I wish we could have gone farther with a win against Hermantown, but we had our chances.”
They still share that special bond today.
“We loved each other,” DeCenzo said. “We had no issues with each other. Everyone bought into the program, both team and individually. That showed at the end of the year. It was a completely different team than what we started out with.”
