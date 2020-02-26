Hibbing Daily Tribune
CHERRY — How far can the Cherry High School girls basketball team go in the 7A playoffs?
With a 20-6 record and a No. 3 seed, there’s no reason to think that the Tigers can’t make a run for the 7A title.
The journey for Cherry begins today when it hosts Hill City/Northland in a 7 p.m., Section 7A first-round contest at the Cherry High School Gymnasium.
The Tigers are coming off an impressive win over Heritage Christian Academy last weekend, so they’re primed for the playoffs.
“We had a nice game against Heritage,” Cherry coach Tim Sauter said. “We played well, especially with the traveling and playing a quality team. We executed well. We played an overall good game.”
Sauter was especially pleased with the play of senior Katie Peterson, who had 13 points and 19 rebounds. Jessa Schroetter had 19 points, and cleaned the boards well, too.
Sauter also got some good play from Lauren Staples and Karlee Grondahl, which will be important in the postseason.
“If you have good guard play, everything else follows suit on the offensive end, and they pressure the ball well on the defensive side,” Sauter said. “That’s always nice in our man-to-man set up.
“They also handle the ball and make plays for us.”
Sauter said he doesn’t know much about Hill City/Northland because they haven’t been on the Tigers’ schedule for a couple of years now.
“We’ll watch them warmups, then make our defensive adjustments from that point on,” Sauter said. “We’ve had three years of the same starting lineup, with these kids in the mix. We’ve seen every team and played in every scenario, so it shouldn’t take many possessions to see what they’re going to do.”
Sauter is hoping that Peterson and Schroetter give his team an inside advantage over the Storm.
“I’m not sure what size they have, but we have to use our normal focus,” Sauter said “We’ll work the ball on the inside first, then play from there. I like to see our posts get touches on every possession, unless we’re in transition.
“I like to play through them first.
The one advantage Cherry could have over the No. 14th seeded Storm is experience, especially in the playoffs.
“We have a veteran team,” Sauter said. “If they play man-to-man or a zone, we should be able to run our offense. We know how to play with each other. They trust each other, and that helps with that. They’ve had that much time together.”
To be successful, Sauter will pressure the Storm right away.
“Full court, to keep the pace up,” he said. On our side, we want to see quality possessions every time we have the ball. We have to limit the bad decisions as we play and move forward.
“That’s always critical. They’re always willing to make that extra pass. In these games, with that extra pass, you can get a good shot instead of the first-open shot. They’re starting to feed off of each other.”
It might be a three seed against a 14 seed, but that doesn’t mean upsets can’t happen.
Sauter will give some words of advice to his squad before they take the court.
“I just want them to play calmly and play aggressively,” he said. “I want them to set the tone of the game and tempo right off the bat, both defensively and offensively. I want to force them to play our style, which will be up-and-down, keeping the pressure on them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.