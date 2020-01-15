Grand Rapids Herald-Review
GRAND RAPIDS — After months of anticipation, the wait is over for the Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) girls hockey team.
The Lightning have known since April 2019, that they would be playing in 2020 Hockey Day Minnesota in Minneapolis. With all the details in, GRG will play highly-ranked Blake on Thursday, Jan. 16. A girls game between Minneapolis and Holy Angels will begin at 6 p.m., with the GRG vs. Blake game following that contest at about 8 p.m.
“There has been a lot of anticipation,” said GRG head coach Brad Hyduke. He said the team was part of a program in June 2019, when the official Hockey Day Minnesota information was revealed at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis, the site of GRG’s game. Members of the Minnesota Golden Gophers hockey team, Minnesota Wild and FOX Sports officials were part of the program.
The Lightning had to adjust their schedule to make it work, and it just so happened that GRG would be in the Twin Cities for a game that weekend anyway, so the plans all came together to right now, game time.
“We are kind of kicking (Hockey Day) off with two girls high school games on Thursday night,” said Hyduke. “Then there are two All-Star games on Friday and then Saturday is the boys game, the girls college game and then the Wild game caps it off.
“My understanding is that our game will be taped and then highlights will be shown on Saturday throughout the day as part of the Hockey Day festivities.”
Hyduke said the GRG team is excited to be involved in Hockey Day Minnesota.
“It sends shivers through your spine thinking we get to do this,”Hyduke explained. “We are all excited to be part of this. They know about the event; it’s kind of become a statewide holiday so everyone is aware of what it means.
“Even though the event is in the Twin Cities, I think when people think about outdoor hockey they think of northern Minnesota. So, they probably thought they need a good northern team that makes sense, and of course Greenway had the great run in boys last year and Grand Rapids won a state title a couple years ago.
“I think when they think of outdoor hockey, maybe Grand Rapids/Greenway was probably a good Class AA test for Blake.”
Hyduke said the team has practiced outdoors a few times in preparation for the game on Thursday. He said Blake is ranked No. 5 among Class AA teams in Minnesota and it has three University of Minnesota commits.
“Whether you are a seventh, eighth or ninth grader or if you are a senior, this will be something they will have in their cap for the rest of their life,” the coach said. “We are going to look at it that way instead of pressure. We want to have a good experience, go and have fun. Our girls are pretty well-conditioned to be on an outdoor rink playing hockey because that’s how they have grown up.”
The Lightning split a pair of section games recently, defeating Elk River-Zimmerman and falling to highly-ranked Forest Lake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.