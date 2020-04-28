HIBBING — In 1974, the first season of high school volleyball, Hibbing advanced to the section semifinals, falling to Virginia. The Blue Devils would advance to state.
The next year, the Bluejackets only lost one player off of that team, returning some outstanding talent in the process.
Led by Jayne Mackley and Debbie Houghton at the net, and Nancy Fiori and Theresa Kuzma setting them the ball, Hibbing advanced to state in Gail Hecimovich-Nucech’s second year as coach.
Not only did the Bluejackets advance to the show, but they also won it, giving Hecimovich-Nucech, who took 22 teams to state, the only state title of her illustrious career.
“We had a bunch of good athletes that worked hard,” Hecimovich-Nucech said. “I was new, young and inexperienced, but I pushed them. They had a lot of ability, a lot of talent. They were winners. They worked hard at it.”
———
Hecimovich-Nucech was the driving force behind everything.
“She as a great coach, “ Marie Sandor said. “She knew how to make you work. She would always give us little notes every game, and bags of licorice from Houghton Candy. We ate our candy, that’s for sure. You didn’t go to a game without a bag of licorice.”
———
Hibbing dominated just about every team it played that season.
Sometimes, the road trips were longer than the games themselves.
“We were going to International Falls,” Sandor remembered. “We played for 20 minutes, then drove back home. Everyone was joking around and having fun. It was a great time.”
———
Joining those previous four in the starting lineup were Becky Geiselman and Judy Pulis, then the bench consisted of freshmen, who would make a name for themselves over the next three seasons, advancing to state in 1976, 1977 and 1978.
Also on that team were Tammy Constantini, Sandor, Val Scheidt, Patty McHale, Laurie Javorina and Gayle Alms.
Kuzma-Nyberg was one those freshmen, and she said she didn’t feel out of place with those upperclasswomen.
“They took us on more as friends,” Kuzma-Nyberg said. “We would go camping together, and when I stepped on that court, I never felt judged. It was quite a team spirit that existed.
“It was a privilege to play with them. That doesn’t always happen with that three-year difference. It was different then. They took us under their wing, and we were a part of them. We didn’t feel like underclassmen with them. That’s what was so strong about that team.”
———
That’s why the team won all of the marbles in 1975.
“We had a great team,” Fiori-McKenzie said. “All of the girls we had were good athletes, mostly multisport athletes. It was our year. We thought the year before might be our year, but it didn’t work out.”
———
When Hibbing did take the section title, that’s when the real story began.
The ’Jackets route to the state tournament turned out to be an adventure.
In that era, the state tournament was held in St. Cloud.
That trip didn’t go as planned.
“We had to leave school early that day because of a snowstorm,” Kuzma-Nyberg said. “We didn’t think we were going to get there.”
That news came from the bus driver.
“My recollection is the bus driver saying, ‘We have to stop. We’re not going to make it.’” Sandor said. “We were like, ‘What do you mean? We have state tomorrow.’ We ate at a cafe in Mora, but we had to find a place to stay.
“There was a church that was willing to take us all in. We didn’t have any sleeping bags, so they threw together whatever they could. We slept in the hallway, but it was, ‘My gosh, we have to play tomorrow. Are we going to make it there in time for the tournament?’”
———
Finding sleeping quarters was never an issue for Hibbing. The Bluejackets were used to sleeping in uncomfortable situations.
“We did that at the Macalester Tournament, so that was nothing new for this team,” Kuzma-Nyberg said. “We had no pillows and no blankets. That’s why that team blended so well. It wasn’t our first time sleeping on the floor with no sleeping bags.”
———
The Bluejackets needed something to occupy their time, and it was Houghton that provided the comic relief.
“She was always a hoot,” Sandor said. “She liked to make people laugh. She was a joker, but when she got on the court, she was all business. Off the court, she was poking at you and calling you nicknames.”
“They must have had a daycare there because Deb was riding on all of the toys,” Fiori-McKenzie said. “Maybe that’s why we won. We stayed at that church the night before.”
That provided another bonding experience for the team.
———
On the day of the tournament, Hibbing packed up and made its way to St. Cloud, getting to the playing facility just before game time.
Hecimovich-Nucech remembers teams coming into town on snowmobiles, but when the Bluejackets finally checked into their hotel room in St. Cloud, the accommodations weren’t perfect either.
“When we got into our hotel rooms they were kind of dirty,” Hecimovich-Nucech said. “Our bus slid into a semi that was parked, but it didn’t hurt anything. It was an interesting state tournament.”
———
Once the Bluejackets got on the court, they left no doubt as to who was the best team in the tournament, beating Austin 18-7, 18-9; Wayzata 18-9 18-13; and Highland Park 18-16, 18-13.
Fiori-McKenzie had to overcome some bumps in the road, but once she did that, Hibbing cruised to the title.
“At that time, we hadn’t learned the soft set yet,” Fiori-McKenzie said. “I was using a hard set where you could hear it every time I set it. I must have gotten called on it for three or four sets in a row, and I was getting upset.”
Knowing she needed her setter in the right frame of mind, Hecimovich-Nucech called a timeout to get Fiori-McKenzie’s head on straight.
“She told me to suck it up,” Fiori-McKenzie recalls. “She told me that if they saw me getting upset, they would keep calling it. I didn’t have one bad set the rest of the way.”
With Fiori-McKenzie back on track, Hibbing rolled to the state title.
“That was unbelievable,” Fiori-McKenzie said. “You always have the thought in your head that this is what you would like to actually do. We were a fundamentally-good team.
“We had great athletes. We had some good players for our time.”
Maybe it was divine intervention.
———
She may not have played, but Sandor said it felt like she was on the floor with her teammates.
“With every win, we were getting closer and closer to where we can do this,” Sandor said. “I was basically cheering and rooting for them thinking, ‘You’re going to pull this off.’ It was so exciting.
“It felt like I was playing. They made you feel that way. It wasn’t just the six or seven of us playing. It was truly a team.”
———
Kuzma-Nyberg said that playing volleyball on that team, and for the next three years, were some of the best memories she had in high school.
“It was a great achievement for us,” Kuzma-Nyberg said. “You didn’t see a lot of Range teams making it down there, and winning it. It was the journey of getting there, the team, the camaraderie.
“This team was special. When I think back to those players and the friendships we formed... We had a lot of team spirit and team bonding with that. That doesn’t always happen. We had a great season.”
———
Joining the team on the trip to St. Cloud was Hope Christianson, who was a diver on the Bluejacket girls swimming team.
She was heading to her state tournament.
“That was cool,” Sandor said. “I got to know her a little bit. How often do you mix two teams together like that?”
———
In 1976, the team won the consolation title; in 1977, Hibbing was third; and in 1978, the Bluejackets placed fourth.
