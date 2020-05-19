HIBBING — In 1967 and 1973, the Hibbing High School boys hockey teams made it to the state tournament, but they didn’t represent Section 7.
The Bluejackets weren’t fortunate enough to win that title, but they made it through the backdoor in Region 3.
In 1970, Hibbing rightfully claimed the Section 7 title.
The Bluejackets would beat Greenway in the finals to advance into the state tournament for the second time in three years.
According to Mint Harris, there were plenty of reasons for the success of that team.
“The mixture of personalities. The mixture of ability. The mixture of talent,” Harris said. “Everybody got along well for 11th- and 12th-graders. That’s what made it good. We had such good senior leadership.
“John Perpich and Denny Fearing were excellent leaders. It was a mixture of a good group of 20 guys. Everybody had their role. We had fun together in the locker room. We had fun together off of the ice. That’s what led to the success — good leadership and nice players.”
———
There was plenty of incentive to have a good season.
“The year before, Greenway beat us,” Perpich said. “The biggest thing going into 1970 was that loss. Even through the summer, we were committed to be one step better. That stuck with me, and I think I can speak for my friends on the team.
“We understood from the beginning of the year where we had the bar set.”
———
The Bluejackets also had one of the top offenses in the area with the likes Jim Robinson, Mike Polich, Greg Galatz and Ron Hooper.
“That was the beauty of that team,” Robinson said. “We had 11th-graders pushing the seniors. That made for a good blend.”
Robinson was the third-line center. Polich centered the first line with Galatz and Hooper on his wings. Hocking was the second-line center, with Spanish and Graber on his wings.
“We had three solid centers, but what was beneficial was that we had three sets of defensmen, who were all good,” Galatz said. “John and Denny led the team. They were the driving force.”
Both Perpich and Fearing did their fair share of setting up teammates for goals.
“We used our points a lot,” Galatz said. “We’d drop it back to the points for shots on goal, and they usually fed good passes to the guys in the slot.”
Rounding out the team were George Milinovich, Don Dicklich, Jeff Opacich, Tim Marsh, Warren Mlaker, James Samson, Jerry Micheletti, Joe Baratto and Rod Stone.
———
Polich, along with Opacich, Hocking, Marsh (Kerr Location), Graber and Stone (Leetonia) all grew up on the outdoor rink at Kelly Lake.
They had some barnburner games during the winter.
“We went to the rink for pick up games all of the time,” Polich said. “We’d take the bus ride home from school, then show up to the rink. You had to help shovel the rink off, or you weren’t going to play. We policed that pretty good, too.
“We had good youth hockey teams out there, as did Brooklyn, Cobb Cook, Wells Woodland, Greenhaven, Kitzville and Graysher.”
———
When it came time for line combinations, Polich would end up centering Galatz and Hooper.
Galatz was right handed and Hooper was left-handed, but they played on their off-wings.
That was something started by assistant coach Bill Oleon.
“He was like Herb Brooks in that he studied and loved the Russians,” Hooper said. “It helped us by going to the net on our forehands. If we could pull this off, there were a lot of advantages to it.
“It’s something that he insisted we do. That was Bill all of the way on that one. He thought we could handle it, and we were able to do it.”
It was unusual to see that at that time.
“It was Russian-style hockey,” Galatz said. “It first came up when I came up to the varsity in the 10th-grade. Mike and Ron were playing with Mike Nelson. All three of them were left-handed. They wanted me on the wing because I was right handed.
“I moved to that wing, and that made our line better.
“The big thing is when you’re playing on the off-wing, you have a better angle at the net. We were dynamite when we got close to the net. It opened things up for us. I would be looking at Hooper on a break, and if you fire a pass, you have a one-timer on the net.”
That style actually worked out for Polich.
“We literally didn’t know anything about that, how to play the off-wing, but it made me look like a good passer,” Polich said. “If my pass was behind the wing, he could catch it and bring it back. If my pass was out ahead, they caught it on the backhand and dragged it up.
“If my pass was in the general area, they would get it. They were good hockey players. I enjoyed playing with them.”
According to Harris, Polich didn’t make many mistakes, let alone bad passes.
“There weren’t many passes Mickey put behind them,” Harris said. “That kid, he was such a neat player, a gritty little son of a gun. He was tough for 5-7. He’d put his stick in you no problem.
“He was a tough, nice player, a fun kid to watch in practice and play against. Watching the opposing foes trying to compete with him, they had a hard time.”
———
Hibbing started that season on a five-game winning streak, and they cracked the top 10 in the state, along with Greenway and Eveleth.
That’s when the Bluejackets hit a snag.
Hibbing lost four games in a row by one goal each to Eveleth, Greenway, Mounds View and Duluth East.
Just after Christmas, Red River came to town, and Hibbing thought that losing streak was going to end.
Red River was up 4-0 after the first period.
“I remember Bill and George came down to the locker room and Bill said, ‘I don’t think there’s anything else to say. We’ve said it all,’” Galatz said.
That’s where Perpich’s leadership came into play.
“John started talking,” Galatz said. “He had a calming influence, but a commanding approach to things. He was positive. We talked in the locker room, then we came out flying. He was an excellent captain.”
Hooper said the team might have been looking past Red River.
“We’re on a four-game losing streak, and we must have thought Red River was going to be a pushover,” Hooper said. “Before we knew it, it was 4-0. We went into the locker room with our heads down, pouting.
“John and Dennis read us the riot act. We all sat there and looked at each other. It was a strong chewing out.”
It worked because in the second period, Robinson got Hibbing’s first goal, then the Bluejackets rallied for four more goals to win 5-4.
Hibbing didn’t lose another game until the semifinals of the state tournament.
“We did a decent job the rest of the season,” Hooper said.
———
At that point and time, hockey sticks had straight blades.
If the players wanted them curved, they had to do it themselves.
“What we would do is put them in boiling water on the stove,” Polich said. “The blades were made of fiberglass, but they would bend easy. You put them under the locker room door to curve them.
“Later on, you would take a blow torch and keep going back-and-forth over it, then put it under the door to put a hook on it. There was no rule for curving a stick too much. Now, if the curve is more than the size of a dime, it’s too big.”
Robinson was one of the first players who used a curved stick.
“That was a big thing for me,” Robinson said. “I used a stove at home to heat up the blades, or I would put 10 or 15 sticks in a bucket of hot water.”
The most popular stick was the Northland Pro.
“We were always given sticks by the high school,” Harris said. “That was a high-quality stick at the time. All of a sudden, somebody bent it, and of course, everybody was going to curve it. Nobody could curve it with a nice radius on it.
“They looked terrible, but there was no restriction on it. They heated them up in the basement of the memorial building, found a heavy door and bent it. You tried to be professional in how you were curving it, so you did get a nice radius. Most of the kids played with straight sticks.”
Harris wasn’t surprised by that fact that Robinson used a curved stick.
“Robbie liked that big slapshot, and if it went over the net, that was alright,” Harris said. “He liked to let it rip. He may have been one of the first that did it.”
———
Hibbing kept gaining momentum as the regular season wore on.
The Bluejackets would win the Iron Range Conference title, and the District 28 title.
As a matter of fact, in a game against Virginia, Robinson scored what could still be a record number of goals in one game against the Blue Devils.
“It was a Saturday-night game playing against all of the Carlson brothers,” Robinson said. “I scored six goals and had one assist that night. You don’t see that very often. I was a shooter.
“I would shoot 500 pucks a day at John Bazzachini’s rink or at the Greenhaven Rink. That was huge.”
———
In the Section 7 playoffs, Hibbing beat Eveleth in the semifinals in a high-scoring affair, 7-5. Hooper had the game-winning goal.
“Ron had an interesting goal,” Galatz said. “Eveleth was passing the puck point-to-point in our zone. I deflected the puck down the ice. Their goalie, Ralph Kloiber, was coming out of the net, with Ron coming down the ice.
“Ron got to the puck first, pulled it sideways and shot around him to win the game.”
With the quality of the two teams, nobody was able to take control of the game until late in the third period.
“That lead changed hands so many times,” Perpich said. “They would take the lead, then we’d take the lead. It changed hands multiple times. That whole third period, we were playing for the game.
“There’s times when you can put teams away early, but this was a game where anything could have happened. That’s the way the first two periods had gone. After we won it, Denny and I looked at each other, and we both had tears in our eyes. It was emotional.”
One of the roadblocks to state was out of the way.
———
The next foe, Greenway.
“It was still going to be tough getting to state because we had to get through Greenway,” Polich said. “It wasn’t a high-scoring game, but we beat them.”
Hibbing had been knocked out of the playoffs in 1969 by the Raiders, so that game was etched in their minds.
“We carried that emotion for a long time,” Perpich said. “When you’re a coach’s son, you have to be a step above that. When we were able to win Section 7, that was the first time Hibbing had won a Section 7 title to go to state in a while.
“That was a big step for my father as well. Even if you went through the backdoor, you weren’t the best team in your section. That was a first for him. There was a lot of excitement, but at the same time, the players on the team were focused. We had reached one of our goals, but nobody wanted to be patted on the back.”
According to Perpich, the team played much better against Greenway.
“I remember the Eveleth tilt more vividly,” Perpich said. “That run-and-gun game was the one we could have lost, with the number of lead changes and high-flying pace. We had more resolve and composure, and we were much more in control against Greenway.”
———
With the Section title in hand, Hibbing had a sendoff to state that was as memorable as winning the Section title.
“The little things stick out,” Harris said. “The morning we left the Androy to head down to the state, it was a beautiful sendoff. We were all dressed up, and there was a nice crowd of Hibbing people at the hotel.
“We got on the bus, and it was a rainy, sleety day. We’re in this old, orange school bus heading south. I think we had some bus trouble on the way down.”
For Hooper, traveling to the Twin Cities was a big trip.
“That was probably my third or fourth trip to Minneapolis,” Hooper said. “We didn’t go on a charter bus. We were packed in a school bus.”
———
Hibbing arrived in Minneapolis a couple of days before play started, so the Bluejackets had some down time before the tourney started.
“We ate in this big dining room, then they led us to the swimming pool,” Hooper said. “We went swimming, but Joe Milinovich broke his arm, and he was out for state. We all felt bummed about that.”
———
Through some connections, Coach Perpich got some practice time at Williams Arena.
“Our first practice at the Met was Wednesday, so it was amazing to get on that ice with the big M in the middle,” Hooper said. “I had never played in a building like that.”
Getting to the Met Center was another eye-opener for Hooper.
“For a small-town guy from Hibbing, that was amazing, especially when the building was full,” Hooper said. “Those are the things that stick in the minds of the kids at state. That was the biggest tournament we had been to.”
———
On game day, Hibbing had game No. 2 against White Bear Lake, but the Minneapolis Southwest and North St. Paul game went into overtime, delaying the start of Bluejackets’ game.
In the locker room Hooper remembers Dr. Ben Owens keeping the team hydrated.
“Dr. Owens was in there pumping us full of Gatorade,” Hooper said. “You get to state and all of a sudden you get Gatorade. They mixed it in a big container. Owens was cutting up oranges and keeping us hydrated.
“There were a lot of first experiences for me.”
Hibbing would beat White Bear Lake 4-0.
According to Galatz, Graber was credited with three goals in the game, but he only got one.”
———
In the semifinals, Hibbing lost to Minneapolis Southwest 3-1.
Southwest goalie Brad Shelstad was the key in that game.
“He became a teammate of mine at the University of Minnesota,” Perpich said. “He had the ability to stand on his head, and he did that in that game. The next night, they won the championship.
“Southwest rose to the next level, but we didn’t.”
———
The Bluejackets would beat St. Paul Johnson 4-1 the next day to place third.
Hocking scored three goals in the game.
———
Harris wasn’t able to play in any of the games because rosters had to be trimmed from 20 to 17 players. He and Stone were the alternates.
“We still got to practice and if somebody got hurt, we had two spare forwards and one spare defenseman,” Harris said. “It’s too bad it had to go from 20 to 17. To make the top 20 in Hibbing, that was an honor.
“To be in the locker room the whole time, it was exciting.”
He may not have played, but that loss hit him hard, too.
“It was a sad group of guys,” Harris said. “The win against Johnson, it was fun to come home third. We represented Hibbing well.”
———
With the state tournament in the rearview mirror, Hibbing headed home to something it didn’t expect.
“We came home disappointed, but third place was good,” Harris said. “We were met on the highway, and they brought the bus into town. We went to the Lincoln School, and it was packed.
“We’re sitting in chairs in the middle of the basketball floor. It was cool.”
Hooper said, “We were disappointed about those bronze medals, but we had a nice homecoming. We had people waiting there for us. Those are the things you remember.”
———
Even today, Perpich believes that this team had what it took to win that tournament,
“I felt that we could play with anybody in the state and beat them,” Perpich said. “That was a mindset. I was fortunate enough to be able to play and grow up in Hibbing, and come away with that mindset.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.